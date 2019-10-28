Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/21/19

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

October 21, 2019 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the guys picked up three loads of salt last week. Dennis stated that the salt has been mixed with sand and is stored away for now until it is needed.

• he plans to put millings down on the remaining portions of Church Road (200th Road).

Kenny Blair and Bruce Rinkes with Cook, Flatt, & Strobel came before the board to update Commissioners concerning the construction of the Soldier Creek Windfarm. Road and Bridge Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum was also present for this discussion. Mr. Blair stated that they have now completed the load ratings on the bridges along the proposed haul route. They have determined that there are twelve bridges along this route that have an inadequate load rating to handle the loads coming in during the construction of the windfarm. They shared a map with Commissioners that showed the proposed haul route and the twenty-seven bridges that have been tested at this time. NextEra Energy Resources will now have their engineers review this information before bringing the final haul route to the Commissioners for their approval.

Emergency Preparedness Report:

Emergency Preparedness Director Russel Lierz advised the board that:

• there was a gas leak this past Saturday afternoon in the City of Seneca. Russel stated that they evacuated approximately 300 residents for around four hours that evening.

• he trained with the Seneca Fire Department on October 14th with the air pack trailer.

• the pediatric AED pads are now installed at both the Pioneer Building and the Community Building.

Sheriff’s Report:

Undersheriff Bob Cross advised the board that:

• they are currently holding ten inmates in the jail.

• they booked fourteen individuals into the jail this past week.

• a subject was apprehended in Goff this past week that had a felony warrant out of Iowa.

• Rachel Boyett was recently hired as a relief dispatcher. Rachel began work for the county on October 10th at a rate of pay of $14.06 per hour.

Chairman Gary Scoby opened the floor for questions and/or comments from those in attendance at today’s meeting regarding the construction of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the middle of October.

The board spoke to Doug Metzger by phone concerning his opinion regarding zoning in Nemaha County.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman came before the board to speak to Commissioners about replacing some computers in her office. Amy presented a quote from Networks Plus in the amount of $6,065.25 for the purchase of four desktop computers and two monitors. Amy also presented a quote from Networks Plus in the amount of $472.50 to update three computers from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Commissioners agreed to allow Amy to move forward with both of these quotes at this time.

Amy also spoke to Commissioners about replacing the copier in her office. She presented a quote from ProServ and from Logan Business Machines for the purchase of a new copier.

Commissioners asked Amy to also get a quote from Century Business Technologies before purchasing a new copier.

Amy also spoke to Commissioners about replacing the carpet in the court room, jury room, District Judge’s Office, and Magistrate Judge’s Office. Commissioners advised Amy to get quotes for the purchase and installation of new carpet at this time.

The board reviewed the minutes from the October 14, 2019 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Brad reviewed with Commissioners some changes included in the Ambulance Service Agreement for 2020-2024. Commissioners asked Brad to review the Notice of Appeal received from Willard Law Office concerning the decision of the Board on September 16, 2019 regarding the Weyer/Mueting fence view. Commissioners also asked Brad about City of Seneca Resolution No. 10162019.

Tim Burdiek moved to approve the Ambulance Service Agreement with Techs, Inc. as presented for 2020-2024. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Commissioners signed the agreement as presented.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Seneca Center Manager Alane Bloom came before the board. They let Commissioners know that both the Seneca Nutrition Center and the Sabetha Nutrition Center were recently assessed by the Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging. No findings were reported at either of the facilities and both facilities were given a good review.

Diane and Alane also let Commissioners know that they have received a “Notice to Proceed” for the new Senior Center/Transit Building to be built in the City of Seneca.

Diane and Alane also spoke to Commissioners about their plans to eventually deliver meals to the elderly residents that live in rural Nemaha County.

Diane requested to move Don Strathman on the pay scale. Commissioners agreed to increase Don’s pay from $16.27 per hour to $16.37 per hour effective back to September 21st.

Jim Shump came before the board to speak to Commissioners about a right of way easement issue along N Road.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Gary Scoby adjourned the meeting at 2:30 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 am.