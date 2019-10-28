Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/21/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:51 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of Barbara Kickhaefer, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Motion passed 2-0 (commissioner Baier abstained from voting as he was not present at the meeting last week).

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

GlaxoSmithKline

For Shingrix 1 pk/10 doses

$1,413.20 – Health Dept Fund-P.O. #6050

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of October 21, 2019. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

For 49.25 Hrs of machine hire

$7,880.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108999

Purple Wave, Manhattan, KS

For Used 2007 International Sanding/Dump Truck w/spreader & plow

$53,900.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108998

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig told the Board that the seal of one of the double paned windows along the North wall of the courthouse has broken allowing moisture in between the glass. They have gotten an estimate from Manko out of Manhattan to replace the window. The estimate for labor and replacement is $663.42.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the replacement of the North window by Manko, Manhattan, KS in the amount of $663.42. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the backhoe at the Landfill has been out of service. They have had the CAT mechanic Dusty, who is based out of Frankfort, look at it several times and decided it was the injection pump. The backhoe was taken to Manhattan to have this repaired and the outrigger pads are worn so will have them replaced also. The estimated cost of repairs is $6,344.03.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following new employees for the Road & Bridge Department at the starting wage of Probation Labor at the rate of $15.97. Unanimous.

Thomas J Wilson, Beattie KS – Frankfort Shop

Courtney Cassidy, Beattie, KS – Frankfort Shop

Ryan Latta, Marysville, KS – Marysville Shop

Gary Howland representing the Historical Courthouse stopped in the commissioners meeting a couple of weeks ago asking the Board to consider when sidewalks are cleaned for the County that they continue on up the block to the East and around the East side of the Historical Courthouse to remove the snow from the sidewalks. There is just an L-shaped part of the sidewalk that is not currently cleaned by the County. Commissioner Bramhall did comment that many county employees park on that east side to avoid parking in front of the Historical Courthouse. The Board discussed the appropriations given to the Historical Courthouse and tossed around the idea of decreasing the appropriation in exchange for the snow removal. The Board will discuss the options with the Historical Courthouse trustees prior to making any decisions. Agency on Aging director Ashley Lyhane also has inquired about snow removal for the Nutrition Site. No decision has been made at this time.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session with County Counselor Jason Brinegar at 9:32 a.m. for 10 minutes to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risk. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

The Board asked County Counselor Jason Brinegar what type of liability the county has in regards to an exempt RR crossing. This is an ongoing issue where landowners level the crossing to get farm equipment through and then the exempt railroad has to clear off the rails to run their rail cars. County Counselor Jason Brinegar said he will look into this and let them know.

Nick Stoll met with the Board to discuss the recent removal of his property from the Neighborhood Revitalization Program and to discuss the Neighborhood Revitalization Program and some possible changes when discussing if the program will be extended and what improvements or changes can be implemented. The current program is set to expire December 31, 2019. The Board did not reconsider Mr. Stoll’s removal from the program at this time. They commended him on the improvements that they are doing with the Neighborhood Revitalization Program and encouraged him to continue. Unfortunately, they are unable to reinstate his property into the program. The Board encouraged him to share any ideas he might have for the future plans.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented with Board with her quarterly finance report.

The quarterly Department Head meeting was held during the meeting. Those attending the meeting are County Appraiser Francine Crome, Public Works Administrative Assistant Sondra Klover, County Attorney Meghan Voracek, County Counselor Jason Brinegar, Clerk of the Distict Court Nancy Koch, County Extension Agent Anastasia Johnson, Register of Deeds Martha Roesch, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane, Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. and Craig Kilbourn from Network Computer Solutions was present to answer any questions regarding the new IT changes going into place.

County Appraiser Francine Crome said they are busy finishing up studies and analysis so they can begin the final review process to set January 1 values.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek said they are going through software changes over the next 3-4 years. Her office is busy trying to streamline their everyday processes.

Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch said that the new software implementation for Marshall County is scheduled for February 2021. She has also had concerns brought to her regarding the security of our building. Some courthouses have metal detectors and/or security officers on duty at all times. Most of the time, there is not an issue in Marshall County, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be.

County Extension Agent Anastasia Johnson said this is 4-H month. She is working with the FSA office on the farm bill and plans to hold some flood meetings in the near future to assist landowners on what the next steps are after the waters recede. 4-H achievement night is scheduled for Nov 3rd. They will hold their annual meeting on November 20th at the Wagon Wheel, they will hold election for new officers and the newly elected officials will be sworn in.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch reported that their office has been busy recording mortgages and deeds. People typically do some estate planning towards the end of the year therefore, they see an increase of documents being filed. They have had a NextEra representative in their office for the past several weeks gathering information to start talking with landowners about the proposed wind farm in the Southeast part of the County.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker will have a new employee, Janet Koch from Axtell, starting on November 1 to replace Jonna Hubbard who is retiring and the office will be hosting a reception for her on November 4 throughout the day. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker also wanted to thank the Board for initiating the implementation of IT and the retainment of Scot Loyd. He has been a great resource and help to us throughout this budgeting process.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane told the Board she has applied for a Working Here grant through Frontier Farm Credit in the amount of $2,000. This grant can be received 3x out of 5 years. Joni Spellmeier with RSVP has also received a $25,000 grant that $9,000 of that will be set aside to Agency on Aging to help offset some of the costs of the meal program. Mrs. Lyhane has updated her KDOT rider handbooks, attended the Tri-State Transportation Conference in September, sent letters to all Meals on Wheels clients and has been working on her 2021 KDOT grant which is due in a month.

Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions was in attendance to answer any questions regarding the new firewall. He encouraged all departments to try to access all the sites they typically work with and make sure the new firewall is not blocking anything that is needed. If anyone runs into problems, please call Network Computer Solutions and they will work us through it.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. got called away from the meeting for an emergency. The communications tower located on the Sheriff’s department building was blown over from the wind and they lost all communications. Mr. Schwindamann said Haug Communications from Seneca is on the way over to work on restoring communications at least temporarily.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. presented the Board with several bids from Commenco, Kansas City MO to upgrade the 911 dispatch Software. The options were to do this in stages or to just upgrade now and be done. The Hardware refresh w/new 5 year maintenance in the amount of $98,591.89 was recommended.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the bid from Commenco in the amount of $98,591.89 and the following purchase order for the Software/Hardware refresh w/new 5 year maintenance for the 911 dispatch update. Unanimous.

Commenco, 4901 Bristol Ave, Kansas City, MO 64129

For 911 dispatch update

$98,591.89-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6006

At last week’s meeting the Board requested a copy of the inmate log for September and a menu from the Sheriff’s office. These items have not been received.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:34 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.