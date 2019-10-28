Medicare Part D Enrollment Is Topic For November Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to learn about upcoming changes to Medicare Part D enrollment at the monthly Sterling Connection program. Joni Spellmeier, director of RSVP of Northeast Kansas, which offers free SHICK (Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas) enrollment done by volunteers, will be presenting this month’s topic.

Following the regular lunch + learn program, Spellmeier and RSVP volunteers will hold appointments for Medicare Part D enrollment on-site at CMH’s South Plaza conference room.

“RSVP has many trained volunteers ready to assist our area seniors with their enrollment. It’s a service we’re happy to provide, as it makes something complicated much more manageable for many people,” Spellmeier said.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To make a Medicare Part D enrollment appointment following Wednesday’s program, you may reserve a spot when you call to sign up for lunch. People do not have to attend the lunch and learn program to be eligible to sign up for one of the Wednesday afternoon sign up slots. Please bring your Medicare card and a list of prescriptions from the last six months. Appointments will last approximately a half hour, and 10-12 spaces are available between 1-4 p.m.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.