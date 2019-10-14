Hevelone Foundation Grant Deadline Approaches

The Hevelone Foundation is now accepting grant applications for events and projects held in 2020 to support arts activities sponsored by local and regional organizations. Grant application forms are available by writing to The Hevelone Foundation, 609 Elk Street, Beatrice, Nebraska, 68310 or by e-mailing Rich Hovendick at rich@ghchapel.com. The applications are to be completed and returned to the Foundation by December 1, 2019 for arts-related projects to be calendared in the year 2019. It is anticipated that grants awarded this year will total about $48,000.

The Hevelone Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation funded through the generosity of Maurice S. and Dorothy G. Hevelone. The Hevelones resided in Beatrice, Nebraska after their marriage in 1934 and were active in civic affairs and generously promoted arts-related activities. A generous gift to the Beatrice Educational Foundation by Mrs. Hevelone in memory of her husband Maurice resulted in the construction of the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts, a state-of-the-art, acoustically perfect performance auditorium located at the Beatrice Senior High School. Mrs. Hevelone passed away in 2002 having established The Hevelone Foundation before her death. The foundation was funded with a $750,000 bequest from her estate.

The purpose of the Hevelone Foundation is to:

Provide funds for local and regional performances and presentations of the visual and performing arts.

To help bring performers and presenters to the Hevelone Center For Performing Arts located at the Beatrice High School.

To assist in the funding of arts programs for the youth for which there is no or limited funding available.

To assist local and regional civic arts programs for which there is no or limited public funding available.

For the purpose of the Hevelone Foundation’s grant application, visual and performing arts is defined as, but not limited to instrumental and vocal music, theater, dance, painting, sculpture, and film.

If you have any questions, you may contact the members of the Hevelone Foundation including Judi Knowles, Jeff Davis, and Rich Hovendick.