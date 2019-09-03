Corps of Engineers To Host Public Meetings For Tuttle Creek Lake Master Plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, has prepared a draft Master Plan for Tuttle Creek Lake with an Environmental Assessment and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that are available for public review.

Two public meetings will be held on September 5, 2019.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Randolph VFW Hall, 202 E. Randolph St, Randolph, KS 66554

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502

Tuttle Creek Lake is a multi-purpose project located in Riley, Pottawatomie, and Marshall Counties, Kansas. The prior Master Plan for the project was prepared in 1984. Since that time, recreational use patterns and populations of surrounding towns have changed. In addition, the regulations guiding master plans have also changed.

The Corps of Engineers is soliciting public comments on the draft Master Plan, Environmental Assessment and FONSI during a comment review period. All comments should be directed to Mr. Curtis Hoagland, Environmental Resources Specialist by email at curtis.r.hoagland@usace.army.mil by Sept. 21, 2019.

The report and public notice can be found online at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Planning-Public-Notices/Article/1944030/public-notice-tuttle-creek-lake-master-plan/.