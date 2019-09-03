Street Maintenance Leading To Parking Restrictions In Washington

Upcoming street maintenance in Washington is leading to some parking restrictions.

Crews will be sweeping and preparing streets on Friday, September 6th, and Monday, September 9th, and will be sealing streets September 10th-12th.

Therefor, no parking will be allowed on the following streets on September 6th and September 9th-12th, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

West 2nd between C Street and F Street

West 3rd between C Street and F Street

West 4th between C Street and F Street

West 5th between C Street and F Street

West 6th between C Street and F Street

Vehicles MUST be removed from the listed streets during the listed hours. Vehicles not removed will be subject to towing at owner’s expense