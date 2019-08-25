Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/19/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall (arrived at 8:37 a.m.) member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Steve Boyda of Marysville was present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at 9:32 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Merck

For Gardasil 9 Vaccine

$10,531.10-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #5908

Frontier Forensics Midwest, Nashville, TN

For Autopsy (Duane Blaske)

$1,774.80-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6040

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of August 19, 2019. Motion passed 2-0.

The Board was presented with a Federal Surplus Property Center replacement form from the Marshall County Sheriff’s office. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the replacement form for the Marshall County Sheriff’s office for Federal Surplus. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Midstates Concrete Pumping, Bern, KS

For Machine hire – concrete pumping

$650.76-Special Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108976

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Onxy applications 4 mi Cottage Hill BT, 4 mi Oketo BT, 2 mi Wtvle BT

$256,256.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108978

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For Replaced start relay, checked ride Loader #0999F

$967.17-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108979

The Board & Mr. Craig discussed the school zone and flashing sign North of Axtell on the township road to help with traffic control going past the school. Mr. Craig is checking with Tony Duever at CES to see if a study is required before we change speed limit signs and if we need to do a Resolution.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig told the Board that the crews will stay busy the rest of the summer blading roads and hauling rock.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig said he has not been to Iowa to look at trucks yet. He does know that Lincoln, NE will have a couple of State Trucks available. They are Freightliners so will probably be a little more expensive but he will continue to look for trucks.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig said the Recycling truck needs to be replaced. Mr. Craig is trying to decide if he will get a new truck (used) for Road & Bridge and just give Recycling one of their existing trucks. He will keep the Board updated.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:04 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig, Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson and the Board of County Commissioners present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session at 9:09 a.m. for the same reason with the same people present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session at 9:14 a.m. for the same reason with the same people present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the executive sessions

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar brought a concern to the Board from Cleve Walstrom regarding the autopsy program utilized by the County. He feels there could be a better option that would be more efficient and probably a better value. The Board informed Mr. Brinegar to have Mr. Walstrom set a time to come in & discuss the matter.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar brought to the Board a new Resolution for the Rural Opportunities Zone participation. The Board needs to decide if they wish to contribute money towards this and how much. Previous Resolution allowed the County to be included in the ROZ program but did not contribute any money from the County level. Mr. Brinegar said that this is also a way for the County to encourage economic development by contributing money to this program. This will be discussed at a future meeting.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar told the Board he has been in contact with Adam Zentner with the Attorney General’s Office regarding some of the documentation needed for us to complete the criminal claim with KCAMP. He will keep the Board informed of the progress.

Theresa Knabe of Wymore, NE met with the Board to request a 1 year extension on Neighborhood Revitalization Application #2018-18. The construction of the attached garage is not finished.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to give a 1 year extension to Neighborhood Revitalization Application 2018-18. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar discussed the tax sale. The tax sale is set for September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Mr. Brinegar will bring the entire list of tax sale properties to a future meeting to discuss the amounts due. The day of the tax sale, it will be made clear to the purchaser that the winning bid will clear the tax arrears from 2018 and all prior years. However, the 2019 taxes and any special assessments for the 2019 year will be due & payable 1st half on December 20, 2019 with the 2nd half due on May 10, 2020.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall for County Counselor Jason Brinegar to enter a minimum bid of $50 on each tax sale property. Unanimous.

County Resolution #20-19-08-19-1 regarding Cereal Malt Beverage sales and licensing was presented to the Board. Within this Resolution, it will include expanded sales to Sunday. The Resolution will be published for two consecutive weeks then the Resolution will be in effect 61 days after the second publication.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the updated County Resolution #20-19-08-19-1 for Cereal Malt Beverage licensing & sales. Unanimous.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek met with the Board to inform them that she has recently been appointed as the City of Marysville prosecuting attorney. She wanted to let them know that this will not be a conflict with her County Attorney position.

Commissioner Bramhall talked with County Attorney Meghan Voracek about the Civic Engagement project that the County is working on with the local school district. Mr. Bramhall asked if she would be willing to participate if/when the curriculum addresses her civic duties. She informed the Board that she would be happy to participate.

Jim Taphorn, Beattie, KS stopped in voice concerns about a couple of bridges in the County, Franklin Township on 14th Road, South of Granite Road and Richland Township East of his house on Eagle Road. His opinion is that pouring wing walls could eliminate some of the problems. The Board said they would have Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson take a look at the structures and determine if they are County roads or Township roads.

The Board had some discussion regarding the 2020 budget. The tentative budget hearing was set for September 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. However, Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that she needs a little bit more time to go through the budget to better understand it. The new date for the 2020 Budget Hearing will be September 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The Notice of Hearing will need to be submitted to the newspaper for publication by September 3, 2019 at noon. County Clerk Sandra Wilson was asked to check with Mr. Scot Loyd of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC to make sure that this date is still okay for the budget hearing. There were questions regarding Page 6 of the budget which is the Sheriff’s department indebtedness. The Board placed a call to have the Sheriff stop in to discuss.

Marysville City Administrator Austin St. John met with the Board with concerns of the possible upcoming jail project. He reported that he was a bit surprised that the Project Managers have not been in contact with the City to check on setbacks, etc. The Board placed a call to Jeff Lane with Treanor HL and left a message with this concern. Mr. St. John said that the Planning and Zoning Committee will need to approve any plans for the jail project. Mr. St. John also addressed the Board regarding the signs indicating restricted parking in the South parking lot. KDOT is beginning replacement of Highway 77 from Center street to South of town which will go past the school and was hoping that the Courthouse parking lot could possibly accommodate some of the overflow of parking for evening activities at the school. The restricted parking signs were placed at the time when there was continual school parking during business hours.

Commissioner Baier left the meeting at 11:09 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve request from County Clerk Sandra Wilson for a step raise from Clerk II Step 1 at $16.25/hr to Clerk II Step II at $16.45/hr for Danielle Salcedo and movement from Clerk II Step 1 at $16.25/hr to Deputy County Clerk at $18.16/hr and movement from Commissioner Budget to Clerk Budget for Samantha Jackson, both effective August 1, 2019. Motion passed 2-0.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave met with the Board. The Board asked for clarification of a credit card charge for a hotel stay in Seneca, KS. Sheriff Hargrave said that was not an officer staying there but rather the necessity of a victim needing overnight arrangements. Also, since there is sufficient money in the Sheriff’s reserve fund, the Board wishes for him to pay off the 2 remaining loans, therefore, saving in interest payments. Sheriff Hargrave will get payoff totals for the 2017 Dodge Ram pickup and 2018 Ford Explorer loans from United Bank as of August 26, 2019 and a warrant will be issued after approval by the Board of County Commissioners.

Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that to have better communication with the Sheriff’s department it would be beneficial if Sheriff Hargrave is scheduled to meet with the Board on the 2nd Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Bramhall mentioned that he thought it was a good idea in conjunction with the Civic engagement with the schools to move one of our regularly scheduled Commissioner meetings to be conducted at the school for observance by the Senior class. The logistics of this will be worked out.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:59 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 26, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.