Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/12/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger from the Advocate joined the meeting at 8:54 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of Keith Bramhall, seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Amend the Per Diem motion from August 5, 2019 to clarify that this is per diem payment and meals for class, conference or meeting should not be charged to the County Credit Card and that this will be considered an addendum to the Employee Handbook Article 5.13. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following Home City Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

For Chemicals to spray around Lagoons & Pump Stations

$139.38

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Treanor HL, Lawrence, KS

For Professional Services – Jail

$14,641.28-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #5977

Elizabeth M. Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney (August 2019)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6031

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (July 2019)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6030

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

For Radio Maintenance

$819.83-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6002

Kevin M. Hill, Hiawatha, KS

For August 2019 Flat Fee for work Asst Ms/Co Attny CINC

$3,333.33-General-Acting County Attorney-P.O. #6039

Film @ Eleven, Inc., Manhattan, KS

For Grill Guard

$748.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #5976

AT & T, Carol Stream, IL

For 911 phone line charge

$921.82-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6003

GSK, Atlanta, GA

For Shingrix Vaccine

$1,413.20-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #5907

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Replacement Manifold & gaskets, fittings, heater tubes #604W

$1,462.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108971

Mitchell Plumbing & Htg & AC, Frankfort, KS

For Frankfort County Shop

$18,134.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108972

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For 24 pkgs 911 Sign letters & numbers & 50 Uchannel post caps

$1,175.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108973

Murphy Tractor & Equip (Power Plan), Carol Stream, IL

For Repl torsional damper & injector harness clip & hydrafluid on Loader #O912TS

Diagnose A/C on truck #O600M

$6,561.59-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #108974

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

For 3 Dynatrac 11R22.5 trailer tires, MTD #1307

$835.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108975

Commissioner Bramhall was approached by Jayson Tynon, Principal of Axtell school to discuss the speed on the County Road North of Axtell going past the school. Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig brought up a couple of choices for a flashing school zone speed limit sign. Mr. Craig will bring to the Board next week a recommendation on which sign would be more user friendly along with a Resolution to change the speed limit.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig said the crews are busy patching some locations throughout the County. There is some patchwork being done on the Landfill Blacktop, around the new tube placement by the Vliets Coop and on the secondary road leading into Oketo where they did not overlay.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig discussed the condition of the current plow trucks. He has been actively looking for replacements for the upcoming winter season. Mr. Craig has found a few he is interested in located in Souix Falls, SD. He would like to purchase 2 trucks then sell the existing trucks through the Midwest Land Auction with Jerrod Prebyl.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to pre-approve the purchase of 1 or 2 plow trucks at the discretion of Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig up to $45K per truck. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig reported they have a mower down right now, waiting on new tires to be delivered and then will be back up and running.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson reported that the Hula & Ring bridges will be opening later this week.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar advised that the tax sale date will need to be changed to September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to follow publication protocol. Mr. Brinegar informed the Board that they can make an opening bid on the property of the tax arrears or less. The Board & County Counselor Jason Brinegar will look at each item on the tax sale in the near future to determine what an appropriate opening bid would be. Mr. Brinegar felt that the Board needs to put in at least a minimum bid to ensure that the property sells the day of the sell to someone, even if it is to Marshall County, therefore, allowing easier disposition of the property in the future.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar & County Attorney Meghan Voracek met with the Board to discuss contract services for court appointed attorneys. Mr. Brinegar and Mrs. Voracek will sit down and get a good idea on the hours involved and the caseload before offering any contracts.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to discuss expanding Beer Sales to Sunday. He informed the Board that a Resolution will need to be published for 2 consecutive weeks and then the Sunday Beer Sales can become effective 60 days following the second publication as long as there is no petition filed in objections. A Resolution will be presented for consideration.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give them a summary of 2018 Health Services provided through their office. She briefly discussed accreditation. There is a cost to apply which is several thousand dollars. There is a lot that goes into accreditation and it is statewide, therefore, a county the size of Marshall would have the same criteria to meet as a much larger county like Johnson. It could take years to get accredited. Accreditation would not really change the quality of care provided, it would possibly in future years determine eligibility for grant dollars.

Zach Wanklyn with Wanklyn Oil met with the Board to inquire into Sunday beer sales out of their Home City location. He was told that County Counselor Jason Brinegar will be looking into and presenting a Resolution to be approved by the Board.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber and Board member Nick Stoll met with the Board. Mrs. Barber wanted to reiterate the importance of Marshall County’s support for Partnership for Growth. Mrs. Barber reported that through their work they were able to get grant dollars for Frankfort of $300K in 2017 and $400K in 2018. $300K in tax credits for Summerfield and $50K for proposed grocery store in Blue Rapids. The Board of County Commissioners are in the end stages of setting the budget for the 2020 tax year and will be making a decision on how much money to budget to contribute to Partnership for Growth.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess for lunch break at 11:45 a.m. to reconvene at 12:45 p.m. Unanimous.

At 12:45 p.m., Chairman David E. Baier called the meeting back to order.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of August 12, 2019. Unanimous.

Scot Loyd with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC met with the Board to work on finalizing the 2020 Marshall County budget. Mr. Loyd presented each Board member, County Clerk Sandra Wilson and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker with a working draft of the 2020 Budget. Mr. Loyd went page by page to explain the budget. Mr. Loyd showed the Board where he consolidated all Employee Benefits accounts into one. He also moved Fair, 4-H Building, Soil Conservation, Historical, Extension, Mental Health, Pawnee Mental Health as line items under the General Fund to simplify distributions and allocations. Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane joined the meeting. Agency on Aging is a mil levy fund. Title IIIC & Aging KDOT are non levied funds. The Board, Mrs. Lyhane and Mr. Loyd discussed the funding needs for the 3 accounts. The Board wants to make sure that they are budgeting enough for Agency on Aging to operate for the 2020 tax year without needing assistance from the County General budget. Mr. Loyd will get a final draft of the 2020 Budget completed and emailed to County Clerk Sandra Wilson for distribution to the Board members. Mr. Loyd will be available by phone on August 19, 2019 and can make changes or adjustments as needed. The plan at this time is to have the 2020 Budget completed and send the Notice of Hearing to the Marysville Advocate by the end of the day on Monday, August 19, 2019 for the Budget hearing to be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. during the regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

GSK, Atlana, GA

For Bexsero (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine

$7,746.60-Health Department Fund-P.O. #5909

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 4:01 p.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, August 19, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.