Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/31/19

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

July 31, 2019 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Nemaha County Community Building. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, Windfarm Attorney James Neeld, County Attorney Brad Lippert, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Dennis Henry moved to approve the Soldier Creek Windfarm Term Sheet, including the site map provided as Exhibit A. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Gary Scoby moved to recess the meeting to the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse at 9:05 am. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Gary Scoby reconvened the meeting at the Courthouse at 9:25 am.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bridge D-12 in Berwick Township needs to be repaired. Dennis stated that he plans to repair the bridge, but that it will still be only a three ton bridge that is meant to be crossed with a car or a pickup, but not with any heavy equipment.

• they are close to being half done with blade patching on county roads at this time.

• the water line that runs through the middle of Poor Farm Road has broken again and needs to be repaired or replaced.

• he will look into getting a radar speed display sign to place along Nightingale Turnpike just south of the City of Seneca.

Frank Niehues and Taylor Niehues came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the location where Taylor plans to build a house in Nemaha County and its distance from a wind turbine to be put up as part of the Soldier Creek Windfarm.

The board reviewed the minutes from the July 22, 2019 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding fourteen inmates in the jail.

• they booked seven individuals into the jail this past week.

• he needs to replace the pads of the defibrillators that are located in the county’s patrol cars. Commissioners authorized Rich to purchase the pads at a cost of $57.75 per set and adapters at a cost of $35.00 a piece out of the Broxterman EMT Fund.

• the county’s Nixle Program subscription needs to be renewed. Commissioners advised Rich to renew the subscription for a three year period at a cost of $3,578.38 per year.

• he has his 2020 budget request ready to submit to Commissioners. Rich stated that he is requesting $1,680,000 for 2020, which is an increase of $80,000 over what was approved for 2019.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Following discussion with Brad, Commissioners (serving as the fence viewers of the county) determined that the fence separating property owned by Duane Mueting and the Fern Weyer Trust located in Center Township is insufficient and that the Fern Weyer Trust is to repair or rebuild the fence by April 1, 2020.

Commissioners signed a letter as presented to be sent to both parties of the fence view relaying this information.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of July. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the pay vouchers and warrants for July 2019 as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Gary Scoby adjourned the meeting at 1:25 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:00 am. The Commissioners will not hold a meeting the week of August 5th.