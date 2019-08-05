Fort Riley Seeking Department Of The Army Security Guard Candidates

Fort Riley has started a new round of hiring to fill three dozen security positions at the post. Security personnel are responsible for access control, manning the multiple access control points at Fort Riley.

Soldiers have filled many of these positions and those are now being converted to civilian manning. This allows more time for Soldiers to receive the training needed to be prepared for any mission, any time, in any part of the world.

“The training and readiness of Fort Riley Soldiers is paramount,” said Col. Stephen Shrader, garrison commander. “Transition of access control responsibility to Department of the Army Security Guards will ensure our Soldiers can focus on training for their mission essential tasks.”

Positions are open to all U.S. citizens; pay range is $33,949 to $44,130 per year. Military members who have retired within the past 180 days are now eligible to apply for one of the vacant Army Installation Management Command security guard positions at Fort Riley without requiring a waiver. Most Department of the Army civilian positions require the retiree to have been retired over 180 days or request a waiver to apply.

Positions for all shifts will be hired and training will be provided to selected candidates. “In addition to the 180-day waiver, a recruitment incentive up to 10 percent may be available for applicants who meet the requirements,” said Mark Dombrowski, Directorate of Emergency Services security branch chief.

For more information or to apply, search keywords “Security Guard” and location: “Fort Riley, Kansas” on https://www.usajobs.gov/ or call the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center at 785-239-6004.