Continued Releases From Tuttle Creek Lake Have Levels Dropping

Water levels at Tuttle Creek Lake near Manhattan continues to drop, as increased water releases have lowered the lake to 1,115.44 feet as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. This is the lowest level of Tuttle Creek Lake since April. The regular conservation water level is 1,075 feet. The lake is currently 40.44 feet above normal. Approximately 47 percent of the lakes flood pool capacity is available. At the peak of the flood, on May 31st, Tuttle Creek was at 1,135.88 feet.

As of Sunday morning, the Corps of Engineers is releasing water downstream into the Kansas river at 15,000 cubic feet per second. The estimated inflow from the Big Blue River is currently 6,000 cubic feet per second. Inflows are being calculated using a mathematical formula, due to backwater preventing gauges from reporting inflows.

Further upstream in Blue Rapids, where water has been backed up for several months, the level is down to 40.51 feet on the Big Blue River. The forecast has the level continuing to drop, forecasted at 38.6 feet on Saturday morning. A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Big Blue River near Blue Rapids. The river falls below flood stage at 26 feet, however levels are expected to remain relatively the same for some time.