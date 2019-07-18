Attorney General Charges Former Marshall County Clerk With Felony Misuse of Public Funds

MARYSVILLE – The Kansas Attorney General’s office has charged the former Marshall County Clerk with felony misuse of public funds.

The charges were filed against Sonya L. Stohs, 44, of Marysville, late Tuesday in Marshall County District Court, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. The complaint alleges from May 2013 to April 2019, Stohs used funds belonging to Marshall County to pay for various personal items, in excess of $100,000. Stohs surrendered to law enforcement Wednesday morning at the Marshall County Jail and entered her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Marshall County District Court.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service. Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case at the request of the Marshall County Attorney.

All criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

A link to the complaint may be found online here.