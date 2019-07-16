Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 12 (7/15/19)

By Peyton Powell, Kansas Wheat Communications Intern

This is day 12 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Wheat harvest is wrapping up in central Kansas and in full swing in northwest Kansas.

According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending July 14, winter wheat mature was 98 percent. Harvested was 81 percent, behind 98 last year and 95 for the five-year average.

In Hodgeman County they have completed wheat harvest, finishing off with above average yields and average test weights. They are pleased with the wheat harvest that they had this year. Proteins in the area have ranged from 11-11.5 throughout harvest.

Chuck Knight from MKC in Marion County, reported that they should be wrapping up harvest on July 16. With test weights coming in with solid numbers and above average yields, Knight says he is pleased with the wheat being harvested this year. Knight says they do not routinely check proteins, but with the one test they did do, it was in the lower 11’s.

Central Valley Ag Cooperative in Lincoln County, reported that they are seeing their final days of wheat harvest for the year, hoping to finish harvest by July 16. With tests weights having solid numbers and average to above average yields, they are pleased with this year’s wheat harvest. Their protein levels have been ranging from low to average.

