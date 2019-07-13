Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing McPherson Woman

By
Derek Nester
-

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The McPherson Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing McPherson woman.

 The whereabouts of Sharoll Joy Schoen, 65, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Sharoll was last seen on July 11, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m. leaving the VFW, 120 S. Taft St, in McPherson, Ks.

 Sharoll is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Sharoll has grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, bright green shirt, and glasses. Sharoll is prescribed medication, which she is required to take, and she does not have with her. Please see attached photograph.

 If located, please contact the McPherson Police Department at (620) 245‐1266 or call 911.

Previous articleNashline
Next articleMarshall County Commissioners Send Proposed New Jail Out For Bid
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR