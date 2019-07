The Kansas Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 36 that took the life of a pedestrian, Tyler J. Kuhn, 22, of Norton.

According to the KHP, the accident occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 119.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking anybody with information about this incident to contact them at 785-296-6800.