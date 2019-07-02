Kansans Named to U.S. Agricultural Trade Advisory Committees

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam congratulated two Kansans recently appointed by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to serve on two of six commodity specific Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees (ATACs). The ATACs offer technical advice and information about specific commodities and products.

Thad Geiger, Troy, was appointed to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Animals and Animal Products. Ron Suppes, Dighton, has been named to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds, and Planting Seeds.

“These outstanding Kansans bring a wealth of production agriculture knowledge and international experience to these USDA committees. By providing insight and practical application into discussions to help advance opportunities to expand trade of agricultural goods, these Kansas leaders will be an asset,” said Beam. “Not only will they represent our state’s agricultural industry well through their service to these committees, their contributions will help drive the entire agriculture sector forward.”

In 2018, over $3.8 billion dollars of Kansas’ agricultural goods were shipped around the globe to 74 different countries.

Congress established the advisory committee system in 1974 to ensure a private-sector voice in establishing U.S. agricultural trade policy objectives to reflect U.S. commercial and economic interests. The USDA and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative jointly manage the committees.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy including the further development and expansion of marketing opportunities for agricultural goods and services around the globe.