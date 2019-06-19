Kansas Regents Vote To Keep Resident Undergraduate Tuition At State Universities Flat

(Topeka, Kan.) – The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) voted today to keep undergraduate tuition at the six state universities flat for Kansas residents in Fiscal Year 2020.

“The Board believes that keeping tuition flat was incredibly important for Kansas families,” said KBOR Chair Dennis Mullin. “Education beyond high school offers students the best chance at building successful and fulfilling careers. This vote will help keep our state universities affordable and accessible.”

For Fiscal Year 2020, KBOR requested $50 million in restored funding for state universities, which had experienced multiple state funding cuts during the past decade. The Legislature added $34 million to state universities this year, but the universities remain $31 million below the 2009 level of state funding.

“We are very thankful to the Governor and Legislature for the partial restoration of funding, but it’s important to remember that this was only a first step,” said Regent Mullin. “State universities are having to find efficiencies and make difficult decisions next year to keep their tuition flat. I believe that these tough decisions will be worth it to keep our universities affordable for Kansas families, but continued investment by the Legislature will be critical in the coming years.”

One of the primary responsibilities of the Board of Regents, as defined in state law, is to set tuition and fees at state universities. The full tuition and fee rates for Fiscal Year 2020 are available here.