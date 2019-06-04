In 2017 when the Pike Valley Panthers went 11-1 and finished as the 8-Man DII Sub-State Runner-up, Brody Carlgren was a junior and led the Panthers in tackles with 120 on the season as an honorable mention All-State DB. He was mostly a role player on offense, rushing for 132 yards and a TD. However, with eight seniors and three 8-Man All-Stars graduating from that team and a new head coach in Jeremy Miller after Don Melby retired, Carlgren looked to be the undoubted go-to guy on both sides of the field as a senior in 2018.

Life had different plans for Carlgren. After a bout with West Nile Virus during the season, he was only able to play in five games. In many of those games he was not able to play four quarters. He finished the year with 63 yards on 17 carries and four TD rushing and 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks on defense.

Most people would be selfish. Most people would only worry about how much they missed out on personally. As Pike Valley finished with a 4-5 record in Carlgren’s senior year, though, he felt he had not done his part for the team and that hurt for him. Brody says he’s a bit out of shape right now, but looks forward to being able to play one last time after a tough senior season.

Carlgen is following in his brother Dawson’s footsteps, as he played in the 8-Man All-Star Game in 2016. Brody will strap them up one last time for the DII East All-Stars this Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit. The 8-Man DII Game kicks off at 10:00 on Saturday morning. If fans cannot attend, the games can be heard on KD Country 94 and the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network at 8manallstars.com with pregame covering beginning at 9:30.