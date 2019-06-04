Election Filings Made For Local Races

Monday was filing deadline for local elections. Marysville Mayor Carla Grund filed for reelection, as well as Jason Barnes who is currently on City Council, and former Mayor Bill Phillippi. For Marysville City Council, incumbents Gina Graham has filed for Ward 1, former councilman Keith Beikman will challenge incumbent Darlene Boss in Ward 2, incumbents Kevin Throm and Todd Frye have filed for Wards 3 and 4. Ken Kickhaefer filed for reelection as City Treasurer.

Filing for Axtell City Council are Alex Koch, Mark Wagner, and Richard Burger. Dan Schmitz filed for Mayor of Beattie, with Brad Armstrong and Rob Olmsted for council. Jerry Zayas has filed for Blue Rapids Mayor, with Jon Brake, Mike Minihan, and Doug Whitesell filing for council. Stephanie Hunninghake filed for Frankfort Mayor, and Travis Koch for council. Melvern Holle filed for Oketo Mayor, Bruce Mitchell for Summerfield Mayor, and Roger Gilbertson, Joy Renz Jr., Kyle Renz, and Mike Schneider for council. James Woolsoncroft filed for Vermillion City Council, Colby Hearn and Tony Mann for Waterville council.

School board filings include Marysville USD 364, Brenda Arntt and Catherine Ray for Position 1, Lanny Carpenter for Position 2, Melissa Borgerding and Susan Pacha for position 3, Michelle Reinhardt and Chris Ridey with position 7. USD 380 Vermillion filings include Jake Hull position 1, Royce Becker position 3, and Sara Smith position 7. USD 498 Valley Heights, Theresa Minihan position 1, Michael Vermetton position 2, John Walsh position 3, and David Vermetten position 7.

