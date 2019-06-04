1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of D-Day

By
Derek Nester
-

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day with a Remembrance Ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony pays tribute to the 1st Infantry Division’s 316 Soldiers killed on June 6, 1944 during the historic invasion that led to Allied victory in World War II. The ceremony features the reading of the names of the fallen, remarks by Brig. Gen. Todd Wasmund, 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General for Support, and a 21-gun salute fired by the 1st Infantry Division Artillery.

The ceremony is part of the Department of Defense’s worldwide anniversary commemoration known as “DDAY75.” A contingent of 1st Infantry Division troops are in France as an honor guard to U.S. and French ceremonies commemorating the invasion. The 1st Infantry Division commanding general, Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, is leading this team and will represent the division at the official ceremony at the U.S. Omaha Beach Cemetery.

Fort Riley Soldiers will also participate in commemoration activities at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kan. As a U.S. Army general, President Eisenhower planned and commanded the invasion in 1944. Another group of Fort Riley Soldiers will participate in a table-top war game meant to replicate the decisions faced by commanders preparing for the invasion.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

