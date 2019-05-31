Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 5/28/19

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

The Marysville City Council met Tuesday. Mayor Carla Grund challenged Police Chief Todd Ackerman who defended his office for issuing a ticket for grass mowed onto and left on a city street. Contending that it was the only ticket issued for such an infraction, and verbal warnings are generally issued. Grund asked for pardon of the offense. Ackerman stood firm, indicating that police were initially unable to locate the violator, since he did not own the property, and that the city had previously suggested stepped up enforcement. He disputed a charge that the ticket was selective in nature, indicating that he could not dismiss it. Council on a voice vote subsequently voted unanimously to pardon the offense.

City Council approved demolition incentives for properties to at 302 Jenkins, and 504 Carolina. The city recently enacted financial incentives for property owners who demolish run down properties, and additional funds are available if qualifying new structures are rebuilt on the site. An effort to waive water connection fees for new businesses downtown, in an effort to support economic development was tabled as further definition of the downtown perimeter qualifying is defined.

Adjacent property owners and residents spoke against adding stop signs at north 8th Street and Jayhawk Road, citing low traffic volume, and previous recommendation from the Police and Fire Committee, and the Police Chief that the signs were not necessary. A compromise vote to remove the stop sign on Jayhawk and add a yield sign on 8th Street at the T intersection was approved.

Consensus was to move forward with bids for improvement of the original north three tennis courts in the City Park, taking no action on needed repairs for the south three, which are in disrepair. The city had asked USD 364 to share in expenses, since the extra courts are largely used for school tournaments. That request was denied.

A public meeting to discuss ideas and options for improvements to south 11th and 12th, as well as Keystone roads at the southeast edge of Marysville is planned Thursday, June 13th at 6 p.m. at City Hall. A budget workshop is scheduled June 17th at 5:30 p.m.

It was reported that a sufficient number of surveys were returned reporting household income, which should qualify the city for grants toward construction of a new fire station, which has initially been proposed for construction on north 20th street, just east of Feldhausen Field.