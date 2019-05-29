Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/20/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall and Barbara Kickhaefer members and Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk present. Others present at the meeting were Paul Kessinger from the Advocate and Steve Boyda, Marysville, KS.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

For Machine hire to work on 3 bridge sites

$1,320.00-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108928

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported back to the Board regarding the floodplain permits. We do have a permit in place for this, he will continue to work on getting in compliance with the Community Assistance Visit Meeting.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with a Bid Proposal from Hall Brothers for Onyx surface sealer for 14 miles of road to include 8 miles N. to Oketo; 4 miles of Cyclone Lane and the 2 miles N. of Waterville.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the Proposal Bid from Hall Brothers in the amount of $256,256 for Onyx surface sealer for 14 miles of road. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a letter from Vermillion Township to vacate a portion of Utah Road located South of Frankfort & East of 21st Road in Section 21 of Vermillion Township for approval of the Board to move forward with the vacation request.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve publication of the road vacation request. Unanimous. The notice will be published in the Frankfort Area News and Marysville Advocate and the public hearing will be held on June 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting.

Delmar Yungeberg notified Mr. Craig that he received a letter regarding the improvments being made to the “Yungeberg” bridge on Sunflower Road. This is an adjoining bridge with Washington County. The cost to repair the bridge will not cost either county any money, however, they are requesting that Mr. Yungeberg obtain a couple of permits to allow this repair. After some discussion, the Board feels that it would be reasonable to reimburse Mr. Yungeberg for the permits. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he would let the Board know of the costs when the permits are issued.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes presented the Board with a purchase order dated April 1 that she thinks was approved prior but cannot find a copy in their files. There was some confusion as to whether the bill was past due or had been paid. After some research, the bill has been paid, they are just wanting a copy of the Approved Purchase Order for their files.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Merck, Kenilworth, NJ

For Gardiasil 30 doses

$6,129.12-Health Fund-P.O. #5891

Board received an email from Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth regarding the Downtown Redevelopment Act stating that she did some further research and discovered that the tax rebate is indeed based on the improvement value on a rehab project and if is new construction will be the entire structure.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kevin M Hill, Hiawatha, KS

For May 2019 Assistant MS/Co Attorney

$3,333.33-Co Attorney Fund-P.O. #5970

Frontier Forensics Midwest, Nashville, TN

For Autopsy Services (McMahon, Swan)/2018 Child Death Reporting

$3,629.60-General (Coroner Expenses)-P.O. #5971

City of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS

Reimbursement for Expenses for Law Enforcement Training- R. Woodyard

$1,049.29-Law Enforcement Training Fund-P.O. #5972

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reimburse Linda Weber for 2 grinder pumps recently purchased for Home City Sewer in the amount of $3,010.50 to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board to report that Lisa Kircher has completed her probation period and requests a pay increase from Clerk I, Step I in the amount of $15.94 to Clerk I, Step II in the amount of $16.28.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve step raise for Lisa Kircher from Clerk I, Step I to Clerk I, Step II in the amount of $16.28 to be effective May 1, 2019. Unanimous.

Board was presented a list of delinquent real estate taxes. There are 7 Neighborhood Revitalization Program participants on the delinquent tax list.

David E. Baier, moved seconded by Keith Bramhall to remove the 7 Neighborhood Revitalization Program participants due to delinquent real estate taxes. Unanimous. A letter will be sent to each participant notifying them of this decision.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He reported that the election official is no doubt tied to the elected office of County Clerk, however, the Board has the discretion to set the pay for both positions.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to temporarily raise the pay for Deputy Election Clerk, Sandra Wilson from $100 per month to $650 per month to account for increased duties due to the upcoming City/School Elections. The increase will be made effective May 1, 2019. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. The Board informed Ashley that after meeting with Tyler Boxberger with Reese & Novelly that they can transfer funds directly to Title IIIC from the General Fund. Much discussion was done on how much and when to make these transfers. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker was asked to join the meeting to provide a current cash balance for Title IIIC. The balance as of Friday, May 17, 2019 was -$18,899.06. Manual bills are being paid today, therefore, the Board will revisit the Title IIIC balance on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The Board plans to transfer money from the General Account to Title IIIC to bring the balance at or near $0.00 then keep track of income/expenses to see where the deficits are happening. The focus for the Board will be to make sure the upcoming Budget for Agency on Aging is adjusted to allow for more County match for operating expenses in Title IIIC and KDOT.

Agency on Aging director Ashley Lyhane reported that the West door on the Helvering Center has been repaired and that it did not take them as much time as they thought, wait to get the final bill to submit to KCAMP to finalize the claim.

Mrs. Lyhane also reported that she did not receive any bids for the 2002 Ford Van. Board directed her to go ahead and list the van with PurpleWave.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane presented the Board with a Copier Lease from Central Business Systems for 60 month lease at the rate of $57.03 per month. This includes regular maintenance and all ink/toner cartridges. The only thing Ashley will need to provide is paper.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Copier Lease with Central Business Systems in the amount of $57.03 per month for 60 months. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane presented a bid from Jim’s Carpet, Beatrice, NE for $3,998.41 for the second phase of carpet replacement. The bid price & carpet are the same as previous. This bid is for the carpet only and installation fees will be separate.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to accept the bid from Jim’s Carpet, Beatrice, NE in the amount of $3,998.41 to replace carpet at the Helvering Center.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave, Undersheriff Tim Ackerman, Austin Masters & Sarah Hines with USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant met with the Board to discuss possible funding options for the upcoming jail project. Mr. Masters explained that the funding available for our project would more than likely be low interest direct loans & possibly some grant dollars. USDA has the ability to carry loans out to 40 years. The current rate is 4.25%, this rate could possibly change quarterly. During the application process if the rate increases then the project would be locked in at the lower rate or if the rate decreases then the new lower rate would apply. USDA has a 1% up front fee but there is no further servicing fee throughout the loan. There is no pre-payment penalty. Mr. Masters says they are very good at working with multiple sources of funding for the project, i.e. county paying some, GO Bonds and/or local financing. They would recommend interim funding (construction loan) with a local bank then USDA would pay off that loan after finalizing the loan process. It was recommended that the County proceed with Pre-application of a loan, therefore, would be ahead of the game when the time comes. It is the hope of the Board that we will be able to fund the majority of the project and not need to Bond any dollars for the project then fill in with local financing for a short term.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Community Memorial Healthcare CEO Curtis Hawkinson met with the Board with CMH Board members Mary Caffrey, Bob Voet, Ken Lamoreaux , Gail Gilkerson, Frank Popejoy, Gary Holle, Nick Wolfe, Candace Wright and Ashley Kracht also present. They are bringing the discussion of a ½ cent sales tax ballot question back to the Board for consideration. CMH Board members feel it is important for our hospital to keep moving forward with technology and competitive wages. Commissioner Baier asked what steps they have done to address their issues since last time. CMH reported they did refinance through USDA extending the loan from 30 years to 40 years thus reducing payments allowing for more operating dollars. Mr. Lamoreaux said that each of the committees are constantly asking questions on how to save dollars and accountability for all purchases. Mr. Hawkinson reiterated that they are not asking the commissioners to decide on the sales tax, they are just asking that the Board vote to put the issue on the ballot in November to “let the people decide”. The Board asked for a little bit more time to think about this & asked Mr. Hawkinson to come back to the regularly scheduled Board meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioner Bramhall had to leave the meeting at 11:51 a.m. for a prior commitment.

Steve Boyda encouraged the Board to make sure if they do vote to put the sales tax question on the ballot that they have stipulations attached to it, such as if for some reason this does not save our local hospital & it is sold that the Sales Tax dollars will cease to be paid out.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:02 p.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m. due to the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 27, 2019.