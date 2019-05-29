“Benefits Of Having A Pet” Topic For June Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, for the monthly Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. The topic will be “Benefits of having a pet – companionship and more”, presented by Dr. Nicole Porter, DVM.

“Owning a pet helps a person with emotional and mental support, but also aspects of physical health, too,” said Dr. Porter.

Dr. Porter is owner and veterinarian at Blue River Veterinary Clinic, P.A., a small-animal-exclusive clinic with special interests in surgery and preventative medicine that she opened in Waterville in 2018.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.