Area Communities Plan Independence Day Celebrations

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Waterville community independence activities are Wednesday, July 3rd with a chicken dinner, and concessions as well as free musical entertainment at Lipton Ball Field beginning at 5, and fireworks at 10.

A neighborhood fireworks show will be featured at Dargatz Park in Marysville Wednesday, at 9:45 p.m.

Celebrate an All American Fourth of July in historic Marysville. Family friendly games and crafts, as well as helicopter rides begin Thursday at 4:30, at the Marysville Airport. Landoll Corporation will provide a free meal beginning at 6, Marshall County Arts Cooperative will host a free show featuring Four By Four, with musical favorites everyone will love, including the Beach Boys, Beatles, Bee Gees, and Motown at 7:30, and a fireworks display at dusk. Freewill donation, with a cash bar available, and free shuttle service from north 20th and North street parking at Landoll’s.

Bring your best pie by 6 p.m. for the pie judging contest, with individual slices $1 each after judging. The K-State Parachute Club will present colors at 7:15, and veterans and first responders will be honored.

A walk, run, or ride on the Blue River Rail Trail starts the day at 9 a.m., meeting at the historic Union Pacific Depot. The new trail connection to downtown will be unveiled, and the depot restoration group will host their annual road rally beginning at 11 a.m. Free swimming will be featured at the Marysville City Pool from 1-6. Celebrate the 4th in historic Marysville. And, plan to return Friday evening as the City of Marysville fireworks will begin at 9:45 at the Lakeview Sports Complex.

Centralia 4th celebration includes the freedom 5k at 8 a.m., a community breakfast, a parade downtown at 11, with lunch and games at the park following. Fireworks are at dusk at Centralia Lake.

Blue Rapids firemen will host a barbecue Thursday the 4th from 5-7 at the 4H Building on the fairgrounds, with a vendors fair from 4:30 – 8:30, a kids bicycle parade at the Riverside shelter house at 5, a volunteer jam, the annual Chamber of Commerce duck race at 7:15, and fireworks at dusk.

Washington will offer free swimming at the city pool from 1-5 on Thursday, plus concessions at the ball diamond at 8, and free will donation fireworks beginning at 10.

Frankfort Community Care Home will host a fireworks display Thursday evening at 9:30.