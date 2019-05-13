Tiernan Returning to Osborne Football

A familiar face will be back on the sideline this fall coaching the Osborne Bulldog football team. One-time head coach Steve Tiernan has resigned his positions at Solomon High School and will be returning to Osborne as the head football coach and to teach weight training. Tiernan has confirmed that the hire has been approved by the USD 392 Board of Education. The position came open when Brandon Wise resigned in early March to become the Offensive Coordinator at El Dorado.

Tiernan has a long track record of success coaching 8-Man football in Kansas. Part of that success includes a 4-year stint at Osborne from 2012-2015 in which the Bulldogs went 39-7, including a 13-0 season and an 8-Man DI State Championship in 2013.

After those four seasons at Osborne, Tiernan moved on to Solomon for four seasons and amassed a 32-12 record, including an 11-2 finish and a 8-Man DI State Runner-up finish this past season. His overall record in 17 seasons as a head coach sits at 161-32, with seven state championship game appearances and three state titles, which included 2008 and 2010 at Baileyville B&B.

In returning to Osborne, Tiernan takes over a team that went 11-2 and was the 8-Man DII State Runner-up in 2018. Four key seniors graduated from that team in Darnell Holloway, Kade Miller, Jordan Wherry and Lee Carlin. However, the cupboard isn’t bare. Darrien Holloway has played a key role in the backfield since his freshman year and will be a senior this coming year. He’s rushed for over 3,000 yards in his career, including just under 1,600 and 33 TD last year on the ground. Mason Schurr ran for over 850 yards and 11 TD last season as a freshman. Soon to be seniors Steele Wolters and Vaughn Stull will be looked upon for leadership in the fall as well as others.

At KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” Sports, we are looking forward to chatting with Tiernan about his return to Osborne. Stay tuned to our sportscasts and the Sports Ticket in the coming days for more on this story.