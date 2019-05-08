Jewell Co. Sheriff’s Office Reports Highway Patrol Impersonator

By
Derek Nester
-

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office recieved a report of an individual impersonating a Kansas Highway Patrol Officer. This person was reported to be driving a White Chevy 4 door Impala with a spot light in the top left side of the vehicle. The person in question is described as a white male, 5’8″ believed to be in his mid 30’s. He was wearing a tan polo shirt and black slacks. 

If someone you believe is not a law enforcement officer tries to stop you please call 911 and report it to the dispatcher. Give them your location. The dispatcher will ask officers on duty if they are trying to stop you. 

If you have any information to the possible involvement of this vehicle or person attempting to impersonate law enforcement please call your local law enforcement office or the Kansas Highway patrol.

Previous articleOrphan Train Rider Celebration Set For May 30-June 1
Next articleDean Gengler Named St. John’s/Tipton Football Coach
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR