Jewell Co. Sheriff’s Office Reports Highway Patrol Impersonator

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office recieved a report of an individual impersonating a Kansas Highway Patrol Officer. This person was reported to be driving a White Chevy 4 door Impala with a spot light in the top left side of the vehicle. The person in question is described as a white male, 5’8″ believed to be in his mid 30’s. He was wearing a tan polo shirt and black slacks.

If someone you believe is not a law enforcement officer tries to stop you please call 911 and report it to the dispatcher. Give them your location. The dispatcher will ask officers on duty if they are trying to stop you.

If you have any information to the possible involvement of this vehicle or person attempting to impersonate law enforcement please call your local law enforcement office or the Kansas Highway patrol.