Dean Gengler Named St. John’s/Tipton Football Coach

Dean Gengler has been named the new head football coach for the St. John’s/Tipton Blujays. His hiring was made official on Wednesday for the position that came open in March when long-time coach Keith Kresin’s contract was not renewed.

Gengler, a 1985 graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School, spent last season as an assistant for the Blujays. This is his first varsity football head coaching job at the high school level, but he has a lot of experience in the sport. After graduating from St. John’s, he played at Fort Hays State from 1985-1990 as was a 3-year letterman, 2-year starter and HM all-conference center in 1990. Out of college, he was an assistant coach at Campus High School in Haysville from 1990-92. He also spent four seasons in the mid-late 2000s as head coach of the Cheney Jets/Cardinal Youth Football Program.

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 Sports had a chance to talk with Gengler about the new position. He is very excited to have the opportunity to be the head coach at his alma mater.

Gengler also gave a quick peek into some of his coaching philosophy.

Gengler’s hiring fills one of the two coaching positions at St. John’s/Tipton that were left open in March. The girls basketball position is still open at this time.

For our full introductory interview with Gengler, listen to the Sports Ticket on Thursday morning around 9:10 on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com.