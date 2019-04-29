Marysville’s Mother’s Day Market Adds New Features

The organizers of the 44th annual Mother’s Day Market have been working to expand the event and reach an expanded audience. They hope to attract people who have never come to the Market before, or locals who went long ago, but haven’t been back.

“Last year’s addition of a children’s concert was really eye-opening, and we saw what an opportunity there was for young families to come to the Market,” said Ashley Kracht, president of Marysville Main Street, one of the event organizers. “This year we’re expanding that concept by bringing in another group of musicians for children, the long-time favorite pony rides, and adding a petting zoo hosted by our FFA students, as well as some craft activities Saturday afternoon.”

The annual market, which runs Friday through Sunday, May 10-12, in Marysville’s City Park expects 120 vendors. Food, antique, outdoor and junking vendors will be at the market.

The Grove is a new addition to the Market, and will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11. It is a one-day-only shopping experience, featuring only high-quality, custom, handmade or boutique products from area small businesses, all under one large canopy tent.

“Saturday is the most popular day for shopping the Market, so we’ve added The Grove as an all-day event for a new group of shoppers – women with great taste in home decor, clothing, jewelry, and gifts,” Kracht said. “We hope this event attracts not only local shoppers, but faithful shoppers who are fans of our vendors from across the region.”

The addition of The Grove is to expand the appeal of the Market. Shoppers will find fashionable jewelry, trendy clothing, new home decor for spring and summer, fresh baked goods, quality organic bath products, and more. There are no direct sales companies.

“I really felt like we were missing a market of vendors who are small businesses and not the businesses who typically travel for extended events, like many of the Market mainstays,” said Kracht. “There are a lot of creative people in our area, who either have families or full time jobs, and cannot commit to a 3-day weekend over Mother’s Day. I wanted to create an event within the Market that really gave those small businesses a place to shine, and as they would all have a similar target audience, make it convenient for shoppers by housing all their favorite products under one roof.”

Saturday is also Kids’ Day Out at the Market.

Trout Fishing in America will perform at 11:30 a.m. The duo features the long-standing musical partnership between Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet who perform folk rock and children’s music. Idlet, guitar and banjo, stands 6’8″ tall while Grimwood, bass, stretches to 5’5.5.”

Idlet is more playful and extroverted while Grimwood is more serious and reserved. Each of them bring out the best in the other; together, their recordings have garnered multiple national awards as well as four Grammy nominations.

The concert is sponsored by the Marysville Public Library and the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Face painting, pony rides, and a petting zoo are other activities scheduled for kids.

Since Sunday is Mother’s Day event organizers plan to make Sunday a special day for all mothers. A special craft class hosted by MADE: Decor & Classes will take place at 2 p.m. This is an opportunity to create a sign with your mom, sister, friend, or daughter. The signs will be approximately 10″x16″ pre-painted white background; participants choose their own lettering colors to compliment their home.

Marcy Holthaus, originally from Marysville, will host the sign painting class. To reserve a spot, sign up on the MADE Facebook event page. Cost is $35, and space is limited.

The annual Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue will be served under a large tent at Seventh and Walnut on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dinner is dine-in, carry-out, or delivery for orders of ten or more. Cost is $10. Van’s Barbecue Aces of Beatrice, Neb., will prepare the chicken and potatoes. Also served will be coleslaw and a roll.

There will be pop-up tents to add shade for guests waiting in line for this ever-popular event.

“The barbecue is really the event that helps our community the most directly, as funds raised at the luncheon go toward funding the Koester House Museum, a staple in Marysville history and community culture,” Kracht added.

To place large orders in advance, people can call the Marysville Main Street office at 785-619-6050.

Event sponsors are Marysville Main Street and Marysville Convention & Tourism.

More information is available at visitmarysvilleks.org.