By Bruce Dierking

Nemaha county Step Foundation has announced $23,000 funding for local projects, through a grant program that yielded over $65,000 in requests. Projects include 4H and youth programs, park improvements in Centralia, Community Café improvements in Bern, and the Spring Creek Golf Course in Seneca.

Grants are awarded twice each year, and are funded through contributions to the Step Foundation, with more information online at http://nemahastep.org/.