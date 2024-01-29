Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/22/2024

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes from 1/16/24 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The road crews have remained busy treating and clearing roads. Continuing to work on the plans for the State Line bridge in Oketo Township.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(4) to discuss financial affairs – 3rd party billing with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:10 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar is working on a Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of County Commissioners and Register of Deeds for the upcoming 24/7 scanning of documents.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar will meet with Dustin Zutterman of Kinsley Mortuary regarding the need for a deputy county coroner.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For computers & monitors

$5,087.02- Register of Deeds Tech Fund-P.O. #6920

GSK

For Havrix – Hep A vaccines & Shingrix vaccines

$8,160.47-Health Fund-P.O. #7079

Marshall County Research & Extension

For 1st distribution

$85,000.00-County General (Appropriation)-P.O. #7119

Salina Blue Print, Salina, KS

For 3 books, covers & paper

$17,135.10-Register of Deeds Fund-P.O. #6919

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 9:33 a.m. to the basement for the Department Head meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the meeting for the Department Head meeting at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla – the new building is almost ready to be moved into. Grant paperwork and renewals are due soon.

Appraiser Francine Crome – they are busy data entering the 2024 values. Notices will be sent out March 1st. Personal Property renditions are due March 15th.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin – US Imaging will be in the building from February 5th – 21st scanning all old documents.

Addisyn Schmitz, office professional with Extension office – Income tax preparations are starting. Ag Agent interviews will be conducted starting April 29th.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman – just as the Sheriff’s office was finally fully staffed, he has a deputy leaving.

Treasurer Angie Price – just finished up 1st half tax collection. Heavy truck renewals did not get mailed out at first of year so State will mail out the renewals on February 1st.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig – busy with snow removal and keeping the equipment running.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane (not present) – working with John Koelzer to schedule the epoxy on all floors, working on kitchen remodel and staying busy with snow removal. Kate & Ashley will be attending training for breadbasket and commodities training.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson – getting prepared for upcoming filings for office and elections.

HR/Payroll Director Sammi Jackson – finishing up tax documents for 2023 and adjusting to 2x per month payroll.

Commissioners – Employee appreciation breakfast scheduled for January 31st from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Helvering Center.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to recess the meeting at 10:10 a.m. to reconvene in the Board meeting room for the remainder of the meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the regularly scheduled meeting at 10:18 a.m. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Marvin (Trey) Carver will begin as a part time deputy for the Sheriff’s Dept. at $21.47/hour.

The battery back ups for the 911 system went down last week and the 911 system and all radios were down for 10 minutes. New batteries have been ordered and the cost to replace is $25,450.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. The new health building will be ready to start moving into on Monday the 29th of January. The Health Department will be closed for at least that week and possibly more, depending on how smoothly the move goes. Cheryl is coordinating all utilities for the move.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

US Treasury – 4th quarter 941 taxes $80.34

Mason Tax & Accounting $75.00

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Chuck & Carlee Erickson for the construction of a new home at 1182 Lily Creek Dr, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve Jamie Schneider-Tjaden as a new hire in the Clerk’s office with a starting wage of $20.19/hour. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:45 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m.