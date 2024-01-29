K-State to celebrate statewide commitment, announce economic impact with Feb. 21 Capitol event

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University will celebrate its enduring commitment to the people of Kansas with K-State Impact Day on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the first-floor rotunda and will showcase K-State’s positive force in shaping the state of Kansas.

“Kansas State University has been the university for Kansans for more than 160 years, setting the standard for inspiring learning, creativity, discovery and engagement,” President Richard Linton said. “This event will honor our legacy and demonstrate how we, as the next-generation land-grant university, are poised to grow and advance Kansas.”

Formal remarks by K-State leaders will begin at 10 a.m. and will focus on the university’s impact on the state’s past, present and future. The event will unveil the university’s research-based and data-driven economic impact, highlight the progress of the K-State 105 initiative and introduce a new dashboard that provides valuable insights into all 105 counties of the Sunflower State.

The celebration is free and open to the public. It will include a special treat of Call Hall Dairy Bar ice cream served between noon and 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the K-State Impact Day website.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

