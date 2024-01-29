K-State to celebrate statewide commitment, announce economic impact with Feb. 21 Capitol event

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University will celebrate its enduring commitment to the people of Kansas with K-State Impact Day on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the first-floor rotunda and will showcase K-State’s positive force in shaping the state of Kansas.

“Kansas State University has been the university for Kansans for more than 160 years, setting the standard for inspiring learning, creativity, discovery and engagement,” President Richard Linton said. “This event will honor our legacy and demonstrate how we, as the next-generation land-grant university, are poised to grow and advance Kansas.”

Formal remarks by K-State leaders will begin at 10 a.m. and will focus on the university’s impact on the state’s past, present and future. The event will unveil the university’s research-based and data-driven economic impact, highlight the progress of the K-State 105 initiative and introduce a new dashboard that provides valuable insights into all 105 counties of the Sunflower State.

The celebration is free and open to the public. It will include a special treat of Call Hall Dairy Bar ice cream served between noon and 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the K-State Impact Day website.