Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 17-10, to Advance to Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City is headed back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
3 min.
HomeRegional Sports

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com Reporter

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday night to clinch their fourth AFC title in five seasons.

Leading by seven points and facing a third down with just over two minutes remaining in the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 32-yard completion that moved the chains and sealed the victory.

The play concluded a tense game that began as a shootout before both defenses – which ranked as the league’s top two units in numerous categories – dominated throughout the second half of the contest. The Chiefs’ defense, specifically, held Baltimore scoreless on eight of its 10 total possessions, yielding just three points on the Ravens’ five drives during the third and fourth quarter. Additionally, Baltimore – which led the NFL in rushing this season – was held to its lowest rushing total (81 yards) since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“Our defense was outstanding,” said Head Coach Andy Reid. “We were able to get a lead, and we were able to maintain that lead with great personality, as they’ve done throughout the season.”

The Chiefs never trailed on Sunday, and they wasted no time finding the end zone as Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 19-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s opening possession. It represented the 17th all-time scoring connection between Mahomes and Kelce in the postseason, extending their NFL record.

Baltimore then answered with a touchdown of its own on the Ravens’ ensuing possession when quarterback Lamar Jackson found wide receiver Zay Flowers for a 30-yard score, but the Chiefs quickly wrestled back the lead when tailback Isiah Pacheco completed a 16-play, 75-yard series with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.

Kansas City then added a field goal prior to halftime – extending its lead to 10 points – before the Chiefs’ defense, which allowed the fewest second-half points of any team in the NFL this year, proceeded to continue that trend.

In fact, Kansas City held Baltimore – the league’s No. 4 scoring offense during the regular season – to just three total points in the second half while forcing two takeaways, each of which occurred in the red zone. The first took place when cornerback L’Jarius Sneed punched the ball loose from wide receiver Zay Flowers at the goal line, turning what was nearly a Ravens’ touchdown into a turnover early in the fourth quarter. Then, on the Ravens’ next possession, safety Deon Bush picked off Jackson in the end zone to thwart yet another Baltimore scoring threat.

The performance marked the eighth-straight game that Kansas City held the opposition to fewer than 10 points in the second half, and while the Ravens managed to pull within a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the game, Valdes-Scantling’s catch on the Chiefs’ ensuing drive meant that Baltimore never saw the ball again.

“Coach Reid had the confidence to give us a chance to throw the ball in that situation,” Mahomes said. “They brought some pressure, and they were obviously very concerned with what Travis was doing. I looked at [wide receiver] Rashee [Rice] first, but the safety cut him, so it gave MVS the free lane. I just put it up and let him make a play…He did that, and sealed the deal.”

The victory secured a second-straight conference championship for Kansas City, which has now hoisted the Lamar Hunt Trophy in four of the last five seasons.

Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in the contest, finding Kelce a team-leading 11 times for 116 yards. His performance made some history, too, as Kelce now owns the most career postseason receptions for any player in NFL history with 156, passing Jerry Rice.

“Travis is always fired up, but in the playoffs, he’s even more so,” Reid said. “I never worry about him being ready to go. He’s always right there, and he brings that emotion to the guys. It’s a secure feeling that we’re going to go get this thing, no matter what…I appreciate his attitude, always.”

As for Mahomes, he now owns the third-most postseason victories (14) for any quarterback in league history. Only Tom Brady (35) and Joe Montana (16) tallied more in their careers.

The Chiefs will now aim to finish the job on Feb. 11 as Kansas City clashes with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Previous article
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Boys Basketball at Centralia – 1/26/2024
Next article
K-State Falls to 4/4 Houston, 74-52
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

(4/2) K-State Women Grind Out 14th Straight Win

0
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – (4/2) K-State used a second half comeback, late fourth quarter free throws and a final defensive stand to down a...

K-State Falls to 4/4 Houston, 74-52

0

Chiefs vs. Ravens This Sunday On Z-96.3 The Lake

0

Late Run Carries 23/18 Iowa State Past K-State, 78-67

0

Overland Park Becomes First Home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame

0

TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State

0

Late 9-0 Run Propels K-State Past 9/9 Baylor in Overtime, 68-64

0

Late Run Lifts Texas Tech Past K-State, 60-59

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading