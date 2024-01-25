Late Run Carries 23/18 Iowa State Past K-State, 78-67

Via K-State Athletics

AMES, Iowa – No. 23/18 Iowa State used a 13-1 run with 4:09 remaining in a tie game to power past Kansas State and remain unbeaten at home with a 78-67 victory on Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd of 14,267 fans at Hilton Coliseum.

K-State (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) never led in the contest but rallied back from a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game on 5 occasions, including 61-all with 4:52 to play before the pivotal 13-1 run by Iowa State (15-4, 4-2 Big 12). The Cyclones are now a perfect 12-0 at Hilton Coliseum.

After a lackluster first half that saw the Wildcats trail by as many as 13 points, the Wildcats looked like a much different team in the second half, as they used an 18-6 run out of halftime to tie the game at 47-all with 14:37 to play. Four different players contributed points in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers by senior Tylor Perry and 5 points from junior Cam Carter , who was saddled with foul trouble all night.

Iowa State went back ahead with consecutive baskets but a 3-pointer by junior Arthur Kaluma and a 3-point play from freshman Dai Dai Ames tied the score at 53-all. The teams battled through 3 more ties at 54-all, 57-all and 61-all before a jumper by senior Hason Ward gave the Cyclones the lead for good with 4:09 to play and spurned the game-deciding 13-1 run. The run included the Ward jumper, 5 free throws and 3-pointers by senior Curtis Jones and freshman Milan Momcilovic.

Nine different Wildcats scored in the game, including 19 from the bench, while Kaluma (16 points) and Carter (12 points) each registered double figures.

K-State finished the night shooting 44.9 percent (22-of-49) from the field, including 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from 3-point range, with 28 of its 67 points coming in the paint. After shooting just 41.7 percent (10-of-24) in the first half, including 12.5 percent (1-of-8) from 3-point range, the Wildcats rebounded to hit on 48 percent (12-of-25) after halftime, including 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from long range.

After building the double-digit lead in the first half behind 48.3 percent (14-of-29) shooting, including 35.7 percent (5-of-14) from 3-point range, Iowa State cooled down in the second half, hitting on 36.4 percent (8-of-22) shooting, including 28.6 percent (2-of-7) from long range. The Cyclones also took advantage of their opportunities at the free throw line, converting on 27 of 39 attempts.

Momcilovic led all scorers with 19 points, while Jones added 18 points off the bench and junior Keshon Gilbert added a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Although K-State continues to lead the all-time series at 145-93, Iowa State extended its advantage in the Big 12 era at 30-28, including 18-10 at Hilton Coliseum.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was not an optimal start for the Wildcats, as they turned the ball over 3 times while watching junior Cam Carter pick up 2 quick fouls in falling behind 6-0. Junior Arthur Kaluma got the team on the board with a pair of free throws, while senior David N’Guessan followed with the first field goal with a putback layup. However, they fell behind 10-4 at the first media timeout after consecutive Cyclone baskets.

Iowa State continued to push its lead, jumping ahead 17-8 after a corner 3-pointer by senior Curtis Jones. K-State responded with 6 straight points, including a corner 3-pointer by freshman R.J. Jones , to get to within 17-14. However, the Cyclones used an 8-0 run to extend the lead back out to 25-14.

K-State battled but could get no closer than 8 points (34-26) the rest of the half, as the Wildcats trailed 41-29 at the break. ISU connected on 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from the field in the opening half, including 35.7 percent (5-of-14) from 3-point range. The Wildcats shot 41.7 percent (10-of-24) but made just one 3-pointer (1-of-8). Jones led all scorers with 9 points, while Kaluma had 7 points.

The Cyclones scored the first basket of the second half to lead 43-29, but the Wildcats responded with a 9-0 run that included consecutive 3-pointers from Kaluma and Carter to cut the deficit to 43-38 and force a timeout by ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger at the 17:51 mark.

K-State continued to chip away at the deficit, using a 9-2 run to tie the game at 47-all with 14:37 to play. Senior Tylor Perry had a pair of triples in the run, while Carter tied the game on a dunk. ISU followed with a pair of buckets to push back out 51-47, but Kaluma knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to close the deficit to 51-50 at the second media timeout with 11:46 remaining.

The teams battled through multiple ties over the next few minutes before ISU converted on 3 of 4 from the free throw line to push ahead 60-57 at third media timeout with 7:51 to play. K-State battled back to tie it at 61-all on a pair of free throws from sophomore Jerrell Colbert and a layup by N’Guessan, but a Cyclone jumper gave them a 63-61 at the final media timeout at the 3:55 mark.

The jumper by senior Hason Ward with 4:09 to play ignited a 13-1 run by Iowa State that proved to be the difference in the game, flipping the 61-all tie into a 74-62 lead with 1:05 to play. The run included the Ward jumper, 5 free throws and 3-pointers by Jones and freshman Milan Momcilovic.

Kaluma ended the run with a 3-pointer to close the gap to 74-65 with 1:01 to play, but Iowa State was able to finish it off from the free throw line with 4 consecutive makes for the 78-67 final score.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

On the game…

“What an unbelievable environment out there. You know, T.J. (Otzelberger) does a great job, his team is tough. They play together. They’re fun to watch, no fun to play against, you know, have all the respect in the world for him what he does with his program.”

On the difficulties of coaching a game with so many fouls…

“Well, our second half defense was pretty good, you know. And I thought our first shot defense in the second half was really good. And for the most part, I thought we did a decent job on the glass, it’s just impossible to defend a free throw line. And so that’s what makes it difficult.”

On the differences between the first and second halves…

“We were much more aggressive in the second half. Also, like, in the first half, their defense is in front of their bench. And so, they hear our calls, and they can communicate with their players. And I just thought they were just way more aggressive than us to start the game. I mean, they took us out of the stuff we wanted to do. They were physical, in a good way. And we didn’t respond well in the first half. But I was pleased with how we responded in the second half.”

On the technical…

“I wasn’t trying to get a tech. I didn’t say anything. I just thought it was a bad call. And I waved my arm with the intensity of that game. And that moment, I would think that we would all be given a little grace in that moment, right? Because then let the players decide on the floor. So that was my fault, right? Because I waved my arm, I’ll make sure I don’t wave my arm next time.”

TEAM NOTES

K-State (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) rallied from a double-digit first-half deficit but fell short to No. 23/18 Iowa State (15-4, 4-2 Big 12), which is now 12-0 at Hilton Coliseum.

K-State trailed by as many 14 points early in the second half before rallying to tie the game 5 times down the stretch before a late 13-1 run lifted Iowa State to victory.

K-State still leads the all-time series, 145-92, including 54-53 in Ames… Iowa State now leads 30-28 in the Big 12 era, including 18-10 at Hilton Coliseum.

K-State scored its 67 points on 44.9 percent (22-of-49) shooting, including 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from 3-point range, and 65.2 percent (15-of-23) from the free throw line.

K-State scored 28 of its 67 points in the paint with a 28-24 advantage in points in the paint.

K-State lost the rebounding battle, 38-25, including 13 offensive rebounds which led to a 13-10 advantage in second chance points by Iowa State… The 25 total rebounds tied a season low, while the 18 defensive rebounds were a season low.

K-State turned the ball over 17 times, which led to 17 points for Iowa State… In contrast, the Wildcats turned the Cyclones over 15 times with 14 points off turnovers.

K-State was whistled for a season-high 27 personal fouls… Iowa State set opponent highs for both free throws made (27) and attempts (39).

K-State started a lineup of senior Tylor Perry , junior Cam Carter , junior Arthur Kaluma and senior David N’Guessan and senior Will McNair Jr. … It marked the 15th time using this lineup… Carter has now started all 55 games in his K-State career… Carter, N’Guessan and Perry have started all 19 games… Kaluma and McNair earned their 17th starts, respectively.

PLAYER NOTES

Nine different Wildcats registered points, including double digits by juniors Arthur Kaluma (16 points) and Cam Carter (12 points).

(16 points) and (12 points). Kaluma scored his 16 points on 4-of-11 field goals, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, and 5-of-5 free throws to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 37 minutes… He has now scored in double figures in 56 career games, including 16 times this season.

Carter scored his 12 points on 4-of-7 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and 2-of-3 free throws to go with 3 rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes… He has now scored in double figures in 27 career games, including a team-best 17 times this season.

Senior Tylor Perry dished out a game-high 5 assists to go with 7 points and 3 rebounds in 36 minutes… He has now led the team in assists in 14 of 19 games.

dished out a game-high 5 assists to go with 7 points and 3 rebounds in 36 minutes… He has now led the team in assists in 14 of 19 games. Sophomore Jerrell Colbert scored his high in a Big 12 game with 7 points on 2-of-2 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws to go with 3 rebound, 2 steals, 2 blocks and an assist in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

K-State continues its 2-game road trip with a visit to Houston, Texas on Saturday morning to take on No. 4/4 Houston (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m., CT on ESPN. It will be the first visit to Houston since 1974.