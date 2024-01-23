K-State Agriculture Today: 1602 – Tree Care…Kansas Survey

  • Pruning Trees
  • Kansas Custom Rates Survey
  • Keeping Dairy Calves Safe from the Cold

 

00:01:05 – Pruning Trees: Starting today’s show is community forestry program coordinator Matt Norville from the Kansas Forest Service discussing why people should prune their trees. He explains how and when it should be done. Kansasforests.org

Womenmanagingthefarm.com

 

00:12:05 – Kansas Custom Rates Survey: Director of the Land Use Survey Office at K-State, Leah Tsoodle, continues the show with information about the Custom Rates Survey that she encourages producers to fill out. Also included is a Kansas Profile with Ron Wilson from the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development.

Kansas Custom Rates Survey

Kansas Profile

K-State Research and Extension

 

00:23:05 – Keeping Dairy Calves Safe from the Cold: Mike Brouk, K-State dairy specialist, ends today’s show by discussing three things dairy producers can do to protect calves during extremely cold weather.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

