Josh McGinn Named Assistant Secretary of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam announced this week that Josh McGinn has been named Assistant Secretary of Agriculture at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. McGinn began serving in the role on January 22.

“The Kansas Department of Agriculture is fortunate to have the leadership and expertise that Josh brings to our team,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “His agriculture background and commitment to public service makes him a perfect fit for KDA. In particular, his work in the state’s Office of Rural Prosperity provides a perfect foundation for the support we offer the state’s farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness.”

McGinn will take a significant role in the legislative agenda for KDA, including research and analysis of legislative issues and developing and supporting the legislative priorities of the agency. He will also assist the Secretary on development of agricultural and rural development issues and policies that can improve the landscape for Kansas agriculture. He looks forward to this opportunity to advocate for Kansas farmers and ranchers on issues affecting the agriculture community at the state and federal level.

McGinn has been part of the Kelly administration for nearly five years, serving as one of the first employees of the Office of Rural Prosperity and then as a Senior Policy Analyst and Deputy Director for Budget and Policy. He most recently served as Policy Director within the Governor’s Office.

McGinn grew up on a fifth-generation farm outside of Sedgwick, Kansas, where his family farms dryland and irrigated crops with recent expansion into specialty crops and agritourism. He attended Kansas State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English with minors in history and leadership studies.