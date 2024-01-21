KNDY Rewind: Hanover Boys Basketball vs. Axtell [TVL CHAMPIONSHIP] – 1/20/2024
KNDY Rewind: Hanover Boys Basketball vs. Axtell [TVL CHAMPIONSHIP] – 1/20/2024
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
K-9 Reopened In North Central Kansas
The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened K-9 in Mitchell and Cloud counties. The closing of K-9 was necessary due to low visibility and crashes...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
KNDY Area School Closings & Delays For 1/19/2024
Beatrice Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay Cloud County Community College (Concordia) – 2 Hour Delay Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Fairbury Public...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State
Via K-State Athletics FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to a lack of healthy student-athletes, TCU has canceled Wednesday night's game against (7/7) Kansas State. Per Conference...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―