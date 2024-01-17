Kansas GOP’s proposed platform condemns same-sex marriage, abortion, gun control

by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector

January 17, 2024

TOPEKA — Citing God’s guidance, the Kansas Republican Party has declared itself against same-sex marriage in an early unreleased version of its proposed 2024 platform.

“God created man and woman,” the proposed platform reads. “Therefore, as defined by the Kansas Constitution, the benefits and privileges of marriage exist only between one man and one woman. … Most of our societal ills are the result of godlessness and the resultant broken family structure. Government cannot replace God or the traditional family.”

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for same-sex unions in its 2015 Obergefell v Hodges decision.

The proposed platform, which condemns abortion and gun control measures, among others, will be up for consideration and debate on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 at the Kansas GOP Convention. Mike Brown, the Kansas Republican Party chairman, did not respond to Kansas Reflector inquiries about the platform.

Opposition to same-sex marriage is warranted because “children’s future is best preserved within the traditional understanding of marriage,” according to the platform, which also calls for a federal constitutional amendment limiting marriage to being between a man and a woman.

The platform also specifies that legislatures and judges should not pass other arrangements equivalent to marriage for non-traditional families.

Legislators in Topeka gave the proposed platform a mixed reception.

Rep. Bill Clifford, R-Garden City, said he didn’t oppose “people who love each other uniting for life.”

Rep. Adam Thomas, R-Olathe, wouldn’t say whether he supported same-sex marriage.

“I don’t think my personal feelings towards the matter matter, because the Supreme Court’s decided already,” Thomas said. “If it’s the law of the land, we can continue to say there are certain things based off our belief structure that we may not agree with. And I think that’s acceptable and okay to be in a platform. But I do think the Supreme Court has made the decision on that.”

When asked for his thoughts on the idea that societal problems can be traced to a lack of religion, Thomas said family life and children’s upbringing were important factors.

“As a person of faith, we’ve kicked God out of schools, the church has been sort of marginalized in the way they’re treated,” Thomas said. “A lot of the problems I feel like in this country can be traced back to home, two parents in the household and just being there for our kids. A lot of this country’s problems start at home, but to continue to remove God from the equation can obviously do more damage than good.”

Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia, said there were a variety of beliefs in the Kansas Republican Party, but he personally had no problem with same-sex marriage.

“It’s a committee of people that create that platform, and they put in there what they believe is what they want to see in their party,” Schreiber said. “But from my perspective on gay marriage, I don’t have any difficulty with that or think it shouldn’t occur. … Just like within any party, there’s a wide spectrum of strong beliefs.”

Schreiber said he was more focused on tax policy as a legislative priority and said he was not sure how much the platform influences legislation.

“I don’t think it’ll play a lot,” Schreiber said. “In the past, I haven’t heard people come to the floor and committee, say, ‘Well, this is on the platform and this is why we have to pass this bill or not pass it.’ I don’t know that it plays a strong role in legislation.”

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, said the state Republican platform’s opposition to same-sex marriage would not be popular.

“We’ve evolved as a society that gay marriage is readily accepted now,” Miller said. “And I’ve lived through the change to make that conclusion. I think the vast majority of people have no issue with that. Whereas once upon a time, I think that might have been different. … I think it’s unfortunate that they would stir it up as an issue, to make an issue out of it when I don’t think it should be.”

Miller said he considered himself a religious person, “but I don’t have any problem separating my religious views from my legislative views because I just always had a basic understanding that we need to respect all people’s religion, and not have the government impose the arm of government on religion, and that goes both ways.”

Other issues

The proposed platform also supports parental rights, stating that parents have the right to direct their children’s education and health care according to their moral values and religion, without government influence.

Another section states that Kansas children should not be taught Social Emotional Learning; Critical Race Theory; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or variants of these topics at school, because these subjects create “divisiveness within our society.” These teaching practices are widely accepted and proponents of diversity, equity and inclusion training say the practice is just a way to make all students feel safe and welcomed in their learning environment.

Instead, the platform states, classrooms should focus on reading, writing and arithmetic along with studies of the U.S. Constitution, the Kansas Constitution and history from the Founding Fathers’ documents. Teachers that have been trained and certified should be allowed to carry guns in schools to defend students, the platform states.

Other positions include opposition to assisted suicide, euthanasia and abortion. Alternatives to abortion such as abstinence-only education in schools and assistance for pregnant women need to be supported, the platform states.

Another section says the state needs to enforce limits on abortion, as well as criminal and civil redress for issues such as “the illegal sale of baby parts.”

“Abortion is not healthcare; every abortion kills an innocent child,” it reads.

The platform also opposes gender reassignment surgery and gender-affirming care as “dangerous, unproven and contrary to our God-given natural law.” Gender-affirming care is widely supported by health care organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, which have said banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors is damaging and not rooted in science.

Policymakers should focus on the creation of health savings accounts rather than Medicaid expansion, as “Medicaid should be available only to our most needy,” the platform reads.

Miller said Republicans, over the last decade or so, have avoided issues such as cannabis legalization and tax relief.

“In order to avoid addressing those real issues, they create ones to distract people,” Miller said. “If you walk down the street and ask people what’s on their mind, nobody would come up with these issues until they stir it up. So it’s issue creation more than it is addressing issues that are really affecting everyday people.”

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.