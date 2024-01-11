Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 35-second shot clock has been approved on a trial basis for the 2024-25 basketball season by KSHSAA Executive Board at their board meeting Wednesday.

All KSHSAA member schools will have the option to utilize the shot clock for all home boys and girls basketball games at the varsity level. The trial will only be during the regular season. If a school chooses to participate in the trial they must do so for all boys and girls varsity games they host.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved the use of the shot clock for state adoption in 2022. The KSHSAA has surveyed school administrators and coaches for their opinions on adopting the shot clock since the before allowance by the NFHS. Most recently, at the October Regional Administrator meetings, the question was favored for adoption by classes 6A and 5A (YES 47 NO 22). However, the total vote for all classes did not favor implementation (YES 116 NO 279). The Executive Board felt comfortable seeing how the shot clock would work on a trial basis but did not feel like only allowing it for a couple of classes, which led to a trial plan for all classes.

Schools opting in will be required to fill out a short survey after each game to collect data on the experience of using the shot clock. Data to include score, number of violations, number of officials conferences to discuss shot clock issues, noted problems and anecdotal information about the impact of the shot clock to the game’s outcome.

The KSHSAA will collect data and observations throughout the season before deciding about a permanent implementation following the 2024-25 season.

Further details on the trial can be found by clicking here.

Schools opting to participate in the trial will notify the KSHSAA by October 1, 2024. Further details and procedures will be shared with member schools.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

