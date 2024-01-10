K-State Agriculture Today: 1593 – Upcoming Program and Event Deadlines…Cattle Lease Agreements

FSA Deadlines

00:01:05 – FSA Deadlines: Beginning today’s show is Tonya Ackerman, Kansas Farm Service Agency conservation and price support chief, as she shares about upcoming deadlines and an event happening next month. We are also joined by Ron Wilson from the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development with a Kansas Profile.

Farmers.gov

WomenManagingTheFarm.com

Kansas Profile

00:12:07 – Share/Lease Agreements for Cattle: K-State beef reproduction specialist, Sandy Johnson, continues the show with things cattle producers should consider before doing share/lease agreements.

Share/Lease Agreements for Cow-Calf Operations

Beef Cow Rental Agreements for Your Farm – Ag Lease 101

Animal Comfort tool from mesonet.ksu.edu

00:23:05 – Tips for Calving Season: Ask the Experts from the Beef Cattle Institute concludes the show for today. The team of experts have a conversation about what their tip is for producers getting ready for calving season.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation.

