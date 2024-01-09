KEMFA Announces Selections for 39th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games

Dusty Deines
By Dusty Deines
Less than 1 min.
HomeKD Country 94 Sports

The Kansas Eight Man Football Association has released their selections for the 2024 8-Man All-Star Games.  The 39th Annual games will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Beloit at Trojan Field.  The majority of the KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 “The Lake” area selections will be in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game which will take place in the afternoon.  On the DII East squad, Nathan Goheen and Doak Guttery of Osborne, Ian Kresin from Lakeside and Chance Jermark of St. John’s/Tipton were selected to play in the game.  Mason Baker of Thunder Ridge along with Brody Batchman and Lane Homewood of Sylvan-Lucas were selected for the DII West squad.  The 8-Man DI All-Star Game will be in the morning.  Logan Meier of Lincoln was selected to play in the game and Lincoln coach Colby Hamel will be an assistant for the DI West.  Full rosters can be found at the KEMFA website or the pdf link below.

2024 8-Man All-Star Rosters (KEMFA)

2024 8-Man All-Star Rosters (PDF)

Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Next article
Grassley urges action on EATS Act with Prop 12 fully in place
Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!