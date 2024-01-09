KEMFA Announces Selections for 39th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games

The Kansas Eight Man Football Association has released their selections for the 2024 8-Man All-Star Games. The 39th Annual games will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Beloit at Trojan Field. The majority of the KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 “The Lake” area selections will be in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game which will take place in the afternoon. On the DII East squad, Nathan Goheen and Doak Guttery of Osborne, Ian Kresin from Lakeside and Chance Jermark of St. John’s/Tipton were selected to play in the game. Mason Baker of Thunder Ridge along with Brody Batchman and Lane Homewood of Sylvan-Lucas were selected for the DII West squad. The 8-Man DI All-Star Game will be in the morning. Logan Meier of Lincoln was selected to play in the game and Lincoln coach Colby Hamel will be an assistant for the DI West. Full rosters can be found at the KEMFA website or the pdf link below.

2024 8-Man All-Star Rosters (KEMFA)

2024 8-Man All-Star Rosters (PDF)