Highways closing, opening in north central Kansas

About 3:15 p.m., K-148 from U.S. 81 to K-15 has been closed to traffic due to numerous vehicles sliding off or becoming stranded. The closure is necessary for motorists’ safety, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The closure of K-148 is in addition to the other highways currently closed in north central Kansas due to the winter storm, winds blowing the snow back onto the roads and stranded vehicles blocking the roadways. Those highways include:

Westbound I-70, from Oakley to Salina

K-4, from north of Herrington to just south of Alta Vista

K-149, from south of White City to U.S. 56

Eastbound I-70 was recently reopened to traffic, and the westbound lanes will be opened as soon as possible.

Travelers are cautioned not to drive around employees, signs and gates marking these closed highways. Doing so may result in a citation or fine.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.kandrive.gov, for updates on highway conditions across Kansas.