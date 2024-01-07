Winter Storm Warning Issued For Entire KNDY Coverage Area

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeKNDY Radio News

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of the counties within the KNDY Coverage area in Kansas and Missouri.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following Kansas counties: Marshall, Washington, Nemaha, Riley & Pottawatomie. The following Nebraska counties: Gage, Jefferson, Pawnee, Lancaster.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY

  • WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning.
  • WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas. Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast, and southeast Nebraska.
  • WHEN: From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult, especially Monday afternoon through Monday night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Confidence is high in a winter storm moving into the area early Monday morning and exiting around mid-day Tuesday. While amounts may still change depending on when rain changes to snow, most areas are likely (60% to 90%) to see snow by Tuesday morning with hazardous travel developing because of it. Now is the time to prepare for the winter weather so you don’t have to be out in it on Monday or Tuesday.

Previous article
Suffocating Defense Carries K-State in Big 12 Opener
Next article
Task force asks Legislature for 4-year, $82.7 million annual spike in special education funding
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several Counties In Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

0
KANSAS COUNTIES: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Washington. Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton,...

Cloud Co. Comm. College Hosting Health Professionals Visit Day

0

SME recognizes 2023 ’30 Under 30’ honorees

0

Riley County Police Make Arrest On Attempted Murder Warrant

0

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/27/2023

0

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/18/2023

0

Marysville Man Arrested; Charged With Second-Degree Murder, Interference & Aggravated Battery Counts

0

Mandy Fincham Named New Mitchell County Convention & Tourism Director

0

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.