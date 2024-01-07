Winter Storm Warning Issued For Entire KNDY Coverage Area

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of the counties within the KNDY Coverage area in Kansas and Missouri.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following Kansas counties: Marshall, Washington, Nemaha, Riley & Pottawatomie. The following Nebraska counties: Gage, Jefferson, Pawnee, Lancaster.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY

WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning.

WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas. Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast, and southeast Nebraska.

WHEN: From 6 AM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult, especially Monday afternoon through Monday night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Confidence is high in a winter storm moving into the area early Monday morning and exiting around mid-day Tuesday. While amounts may still change depending on when rain changes to snow, most areas are likely (60% to 90%) to see snow by Tuesday morning with hazardous travel developing because of it. Now is the time to prepare for the winter weather so you don’t have to be out in it on Monday or Tuesday.