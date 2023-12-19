KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/19/2023
304: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 12/19/2023
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.
REGIONAL NEWS
Leadership KFB celebrates Class Nine graduation
MANHATTAN — Nine members of the ninth class of Leadership KFB celebrated their graduation from the program earlier this month at Kansas Farm Bureau’s...
LOCAL NEWS
Mandy Fincham Named New Mitchell County Convention & Tourism Director
Mitchell County Convention and Tourism has hired a new director to fulfill the strategic plan of tourism in the county. Starting January 1st, Mandy...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals sign OF Hunter Renfroe to one-year Major League contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year Major League contract, with a player...
NEWS PODCASTS
898: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 12/19/2023
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 12/19/2023
