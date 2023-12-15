$15 Million in New Grant Opportunities for Nebraska Child Care Providers

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human (DHHS) services is inviting licensed childcare programs across the state that are open and operating to consider two new grant opportunities worth up to $15 million.

The Restoration and Enhancement Program (REP) and Technology Access Program (TAP) are need based funding programs being administered by DHHS’s Office of Economic Assistance (OEA) and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

DHHS will be offering 5 (five) informational webinars with live demonstrations to guide child care providers through the application process of each grant. Three webinars will be conducted in English and 2 (two) will be facilitated in Spanish.

Restoration and Enhancement Program

Through the Restoration and Enhancement Program grant opportunity, DHHS seeks to assist licensed child care providers with improving facilities, investing in new equipment, and enhancing the quality of childcare homes and centers throughout the state of Nebraska. Awards will support programs by providing funding for allowable indoor and outdoor equipment, facility and maintenance repairs, installation of required fire alarm systems, and upgrading child care supplies and equipment.

Technology Access Program

Through the Technology Access Program, DHHS seeks to promote adequate and updated technology to enhance the child care quality and capacity throughout the state. This funding will facilitate the ease of service delivery, encourage higher personal security and protection of Nebraska’s children, and further the educational programs of child care providers.

Applications for both programs will be accepted beginning at 8:00 a.m. CST on Monday, December 18, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. CST February 9, 2024. Awards to qualifying REP applicants will be made following the close of the application period. Awards to qualifying TAP applicants will be made on a rolling basis until funds are fully disbursed, which may occur prior to February 9, 2024.

Licensed child care providers who wish to apply for the Restoration and Enhancement Program and/or Technology Access Program must submit a completed application describing how requested grant funds would be used. The application will be available at www.dhhs.ne.gov/CCDF during the application period.

To learn more about these funding opportunities, please visit www.dhhs.ne.gov/CCDF for more details and to register for one of the informational Webinars.