K-383 in Norton County reopens to traffic

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
HomeQ-106.7 & 102.5 KQNK News

A portion of K-383 in Norton County has reopened to traffic following completion of a $15.3 million modernization project.

Work on the 6-mile stretch between the east U.S. 36 junction and Almena began in March and included reconstructing and widening the road into a 24-foot mainline surface with 6 foot paved shoulders.

This project was the second phase of reconstruction on 26 miles of K-383 in Norton and Phillips counties. Phase I, completed in 2022, consisted of approximately 6 miles from east of Long Island to the U.S. 183 junction. Phase III is the remaining 14 miles from Almena to east of Long Island and is currently scheduled to go to construction in 2026.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend was the primary contractor for the project.

Previous article
12-12-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats
Next article
Medicaid Inspector audit identifies more than $16 million in program waste
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.