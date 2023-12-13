K-383 in Norton County reopens to traffic

A portion of K-383 in Norton County has reopened to traffic following completion of a $15.3 million modernization project.

Work on the 6-mile stretch between the east U.S. 36 junction and Almena began in March and included reconstructing and widening the road into a 24-foot mainline surface with 6 foot paved shoulders.

This project was the second phase of reconstruction on 26 miles of K-383 in Norton and Phillips counties. Phase I, completed in 2022, consisted of approximately 6 miles from east of Long Island to the U.S. 183 junction. Phase III is the remaining 14 miles from Almena to east of Long Island and is currently scheduled to go to construction in 2026.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend was the primary contractor for the project.