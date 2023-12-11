Royals sign LHP Will Smith to one-year Major League contract

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Will Smith to a one-year Major League contract. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Collin Snider was designated for assignment and Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List remains at 40.

Smith, 34, posted a 4.40 ERA (28 ER in 57.1 IP) across 60 appearances for the World Series champion Texas Rangers in 2023, striking out 55 batters and walking just 17 batters (4 intentionally). A veteran of 11 Major League seasons, the southpaw has amassed 33 wins and 113 saves over 573 appearances.

Smith is rejoining the Royals after starting his career with Kansas City in 2012-13, during which he went 8-10 with a 4.76 ERA (65 ER in 123.0 IP) over 35 games (17 starts) before he was dealt to Milwaukee on Dec. 5, 2013 for outfielder Nori Aoki.

Smith has famously been a part of each of the last three World Series champion rosters, with Texas (2023), Houston (2022) and Atlanta (2021), becoming the first player in MLB history to win three consecutive titles with three different franchises. Named an All-Star in 2019, he owns a lifetime 2.91 ERA (7 ER in 21.2 IP) across 25 postseason outings, including 4 victories and 6 saves. He has pitched to a 3.38 ERA (2 ER in 5.1 IP) in 6 World Series games.

Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 40th round of the 2007 Draft out of Northgate High School (Ga.), he pursued his education at Gulf Coast State College (Fla.) and was selected in the 7th round of the Draft by the Los Angeles Angels in 2008. He was acquired by Kansas City on July 22, 2010 with right-handed pitcher Sean O’Sullivan for infielder Alberto Callaspo.

Snider, 28, has appeared in 62 games over the last two seasons for the Royals, combining to go 4-2 with a 5.93 ERA (36 ER in 54.2 IP), including 20 games in 2023.

Previous article
Governor Kelly Encourages Kansans to Vote on New License Plate Design
Next article
Bluejay Rewind: Norton Boys Basketball vs. Ulysses [TOPSIDE 3RD PLACE] – 12/9/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.