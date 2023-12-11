K-State Agriculture Today: 1577 – Cattle Exports…Being Smart with Firewood

Cattle Market Export and Tools

Don’t Move Firewood

Faces in Agriculture: Luke Bellar

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Export and Tools: A cattle market update with Iowa State University livestock economist Lee Schulz begins today’s show. He discusses export data and a tool that can help producers understand how much they can afford for replacement heifers.

Net Present Value of Beef Replacement Heifers

Raising Versus Buying Heifers for Beef Cow Replacement

00:12:05 – Don’t Move Firewood: Continuing the show is Ryan Rastok, forest health coordinator with the Kansas Forest Service, on why it is important to not move firewood. He explains the issues it can cause for trees and homeowners.

KansasForests.org

DontMoveFirewood.org

00:23:05 – Faces in Agriculture: Luke Bellar: Another segment of Faces in Agriculture completes today’s show. Labette County farmer, Luke Bellar, talks about his operation and his off-farm involvement.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

