KNDY’s Coach’s Corner: Centralia Panthers – 12/6/2023
KNDY’s Coach’s Corner: Centralia Panthers – 12/6/2023
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Next article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Kansas Geological Survey says 18% to 32% cut in groundwater pumping may stabilize aquifer
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector December 6, 2023 TOPEKA — The Kansas Geological Survey reported Wednesday groundwater levels in the High Plains Aquifer could be...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
New Beloit City Manager Announced
Mayor Tom Naasz and the Beloit City Council report that Halley Roberson is their approved candidate to be Beloit’s next City Manager. At its...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Statement From K-State AD Gene Taylor Regarding Nae’Qwan Tomlin
MANHATTAN, Kan. - The following statement was released by director of athletics Gene Taylor on Wednesday night (December 6) regarding senior men's basketball player...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Morning News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―