Children’s Mercy Park to host major international match as venue for Copa America next summer

Children’s Mercy Park will welcome two of the top national teams from the North and South American regions as a host venue for a Copa America group stage match next summer, CONMEBOL announced today with the release of the tournament schedule.

The 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world will be held in 14 stadiums across the United States from June 20 to July 14, 2024. The competition will feature 32 matches to be played by 16 countries, including all 10 CONMEBOL members in South America along with the best six teams in CONCACAF which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2024 VENUES

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The first ever Copa America match in Kansas City will be played on June 25, 2024 at Children’s Mercy Park between two Group A teams (A2 vs. A4 from Pot 2 and Pot 4 below). The match-up will be determined this Thursday when the official draw takes place at 6:30 p.m. CT in Miami. In addition, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host the United States Men’s National Team on July 1, 2024 in their Copa America group stage finale (C1 vs. C2 from Pot 2 below). Currently ranked No. 12 in the FIFA rankings, the U.S. MNT is unbeaten all-time in Kansas City (10-0-2) and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of 16 venues selected to host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Argentina (A1) Uruguay Chile Jamaica Mexico (B1) Colombia Panama Bolivia United States (C1) Ecuador Venezuela CAN or TRI* Brazil (D1) Peru Paraguay CRC or HON*

*TBD on March 23, 2024 (Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Costa Rica vs. Honduras)

“We will experience an unforgettable Copa America, enjoying the best football in the world in 14 magnificent stadiums,” said Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL and FIFA Vice President. “The passion of football will run through this great country from east to west and from north to south, bringing excitement and fun to hundreds of thousands of fans at the venues and millions of spectators around the world.”

“I congratulate all of the host cities and their sports commissions. These venues are world-class and have passionate fans who are renowned for getting behind major events,” said Victor Montagliani, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President. “The exciting prospect of co-organizing the Copa America 2024 with our partners at CONMEBOL, in addition to the range of Concacaf competitions we will deliver in the next three years, will cement our region as a global hub for football as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Since opening in 2011, Children’s Mercy Park continues to attract many of the sport’s most prestigious matches at the club and international levels. High-profile events held at Sporting Kansas City’s state-of-the-art stadium include the 2013 MLS All-Star Game, 2013 MLS Cup, 2014 Concacaf Women’s Championship, 2015 NCAA College Cup, Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying (2012, 2015), Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Finals (2012, 2017), 2018 Tournament of Nations, Concacaf Champions Cup (2013, 2014, 2016, 2019) and Concacaf Gold Cup (2011, 2015, 2019, 2021).

Fans interested in attending matches can sign up to stay up to date on CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ news, including information on ticket sales, on the tournament’s official website at www.copaamerica.com.