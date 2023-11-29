K-State Outlasts Oral Roberts in Overtime, 88-78

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State scored the last 12 points in overtime to outlast reigning Summit League champion Oral Roberts, 88-78, on Tuesday night before 9,887 fans at Bramlage Coliseum and maintain its perfect record in overtime games under head coach Jerome Tang .

K-State (5-2) is now 7-0 under Tang in overtime games, including 2-0 in 2023-24. The Wildcats have now won 13 straight non-conference games at home, including four in a row to start the season.

A season-high five Wildcats scored in double figures, including 20 points each from junior Arthur Kaluma and senior Tylor Perry . Junior Cam Carter collected his first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best 10 rebounds, while adding 5 assists and 3 steals in nearly 42 minutes. Freshman Dai Dai Ames and senior Will McNair Jr. each tallied 11 points.

K-State, which led by 11 points in the first half and nine points in the second half, could not shake Oral Roberts (2-4) until the overtime period when the Wildcats rattled off 12 consecutive points starting with Kaluma’s 3-point play with 2:24 remaining. Perry followed with 7 straight points, including a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line, while Ames finished it off with 2 more free throws.

The Golden Eagles, which shot 51.7 percent (30-of-58) for the game, connected on 62.5 percent (15-of-24) in the first half and 52 percent (13-of-25) in the second half before making just 22.2 percent (2-of-9) in the overtime period.

Senior Issac McBride and junior Jailen Bedford combined for 48 of the Golden Eagles’ 78 points, as McBride led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while Bedford went 9-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, to go with his team-high 9 rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In a game of runs, the teams went back and forth in the early going, knocking down three 3-pointers each, as K-State held a narrow 13-12 advantage at the first media timeout, just 5 minutes into the contest. The Wildcats were able to get some separation, scoring 15 of the next 20 points, including 9 in a row, to take a 28-17 lead and force a timeout by ORU head coach Russell Springmann at the 8:56 mark.

Oral Roberts responded out of the timeout with 10 straight points to cut the deficit to 28-27 and force a timeout by head coach Jerome Tang with just under 7 minutes to play. K-State pushed back ahead on the strength of a 10-5 run, which was capped by a putback dunk by junior Arthur Kaluma , to take a 38-32 lead with 2:37 left. However, the Golden Eagles ended the half with momentum, scoring 9 of the last 12 points to knot the game at 41-all at the break.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent in the first half, including a blistering 62.5 percent (15-of-24) by ORU and 50 percent (16-of-32) by K-State. Junior Cam Carter led the Wildcats with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Kaluma had a near double-double with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

K-State had a strong start to the second half, scoring the first 7 points en route to building a 59-50 lead capped by a 3-pointer by Kaluma with 11:16 to play. However, just like the first half, ORU responded with an 8-0 run to close the gap to 59-58 and force a timeout by Tang with 8:08 remaining.

The Wildcats got a 3-pointer from senior Tylor Perry out of the timeout to spark a 9-4 stretch to push the lead to 68-62 with just over 5 minutes left. However, just like the first half, the Golden Eagles had a strong finish to the half, using a 10-4 run to tie the game at 72-all and force overtime.

In the extra point, ORU seemed to have the momentum, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to take a 78-76 lead with 3:10 to play. However, a steal by Carter and subsequent layup by Kaluma tied the score and ignited the 12-0 run.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

On the game…

“I’m thankful for our fans. I thought in overtime they gave us an energy boost that we did not have during [regulation]. Oral Roberts’ team is a very good team. I know that they were picked second in their league but having played both of them [South Dakota State], they’re really good. [Head coach] Russ [Springmann] does a great job. And we knew that they would be locked in for this game. It’s hard to win and so [I’m] very proud of the guys, the way they responded in overtime. But there were two spurts there we went on that I probably could have done a better job using timeouts earlier or running some different stuff that could’ve [helped]. We had an 11-point lead in the first half, and a nine-point lead in the second half. And those guys, you know, responded like a team that’s been to the NCAA Tournament and won conference championships, a veteran group, but we probably could have done a little bit more to help our guys with that. So, we’ll go back and look at it, but it’s always great to get a win and learn from your wins, so I’m very proud of all the guys.”

On if this game had a March Madness feel to it…

“It seems like every game has a little March feel to it, you know. I mean, in the first round of the tournament, if you get a good seed, you’re gonna play a team like that. And it’s hard to win those games, and so they are really good, and [Isaac] McBride is really good. And he’s a tough shot taker and maker, and they really spread you out. So yeah, very much. You know, you can play a team that maybe is not the same size, but they can spread the floor and shoot it. You’ve got to be able to run them off the line and we definitely didn’t do that in the first half.”

On Tyler Perry’s performance…

“Well, he’s a gritty man, and he’s a winner, you know, he’s won everywhere he’s been. And those are just plays that winners make. I don’t know that I can say that he saw this or he did that, he just wanted the ball. The moment wasn’t too big for him. He wasn’t afraid of failing. And, you know, so I’m just really proud of him, because he’s really not feeling well. And, you know, we’ve been doing breathing treatments and all kinds of stuff and but, I mean, he just fought through it. That’s what makes him special.”

On if tough games like these prepare the players for conference play…

“Well, I don’t know that we necessarily like to go through that, you know. But we practice end-of-game stuff, and we didn’t win our end-of-game today. It was 10-4 them in the last five minutes of the game. Had we just broken even we wouldn’t go to overtime. So, we didn’t execute the last five minutes of the game. So that’s a concern and we have to do a better job there. The five minutes of overtime we executed the way we wanted to execute. And so that’s always great that we get those extra reps. But at the end, the regulation we were supposed to foul, and we let them get a dunk. You know, two dribbles, foul them, they can take the ball out of bounds again, and we didn’t execute it. And so those are some things that we can go back and look at and learn from and get better.”

TEAM NOTES

K-State (5-2) moved to 4-0 at home with an 88-78 overtime win over Oral Roberts.

K-State has won 13 straight at home at non-conference play since 2021-22.

K-State is now 176-55 in non-conference play since 2006-07.

K-State is now 123-12 at home in non-conference play since 2006-07.

K-State moves to 7-0 in overtime games under Jerome Tang , including 2-0 in 2023-24.

K-State scored its 88 points on 44.8 percent (30-of-67) shooting, including 31 percent (9-of-29) from 3-point range, and 82.6 percent (19-of-23) from the free throw line.

The Wildcats held advantages in points in the paint (40-32), second-chance points (18-8) and bench points (26-12).

K-State held a 43-26 advantage on the glass, including 19 on the offensive end… The Wildcats converted those 19 offensive boards into an 18-8 advantage in second-chance points.

K-State started a lineup of senior Tylor Perry, freshman Dai Dai Ames, junior Cam Carter, senior David N'Guessan and senior Will McNair Jr. … It marked the second time using this lineup… Carter has now started all 43 games in his K-State career… Carter, N'Guessan and Perry have started all 7 games… McNair and Ames earned their fifth and second starts, respectively.

PLAYER NOTES

Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by 20 points each from junior Arthur Kaluma and senior Tylor Perry … Junior Cam Carter posted his first career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to go with 5 assists and 3 steals in 41 minutes… Senior Will McNair Jr. and freshman Dai Dai Ames each scored 11 points.

Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by 20 points each from junior Arthur Kaluma and senior Tylor Perry … Junior Cam Carter posted his first career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to go with 5 assists and 3 steals in 41 minutes… Senior Will McNair Jr. and freshman Dai Dai Ames each scored 11 points.

K-State is now 6-0 under Jerome Tang when five or more players score in double figures.

Kaluma posted his sixth career 20-point game, including his second as a Wildcat, with 20 points on 7-of-13 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and 5-of-5 free throws… He now has scored in double figures in 45 career games, including 5 times at K-State.

Perry registered his 23rd career 20-point game, including his team-leading fourth of the season, with 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 free throws… He has now scored in double figures in 63 career games, including 6 at K-State.

Perry also dished out a team-best 6 assists, which was the fourth time this season with 6 or more assists in a game.

Perry saw his consecutive streak of 34 makes at the free throw end in overtime.

Carter collected his first career double-double with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, to go with a career-best 10 rebounds and game-tying 3 steals in nearly 42 minutes… He also added 5 assists… He has now scored in double figures in 15 career games, including 5 times in 2023-24.

Ames scored in double figures for the fourth time this season with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes.

McNair scored 11 points on 5-of-8 field goals with 4 rebounds in 24 minutes… He has now 17 career double-digit scoring games, including 3 in 2023-24.

UP NEXT

K-State continues its 4-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 2 when the Wildcats play host to North Alabama (3-3) at 1 p.m., CT.